Why the Congo plays a critical role in saving the world's biodiversity

A landmark biodiversity deal cliched at the Cop15 summit offers a mixed bag for nature-rich developing countries – namely the Democratic Republic of Congo – which now supports the text despite earlier protests over funding for conservation efforts.

The Congo Basin is the world's second-largest tropical rainforest after the Amazon, and the DRC – home to 60 percent of that forest – is seen to play a crucial role in the future of the planet's biodiversity.

While the announcement of an “historic” accord was met with applause by negotiators at the plenary session in Montreal on Monday, it was met with dismay by representatives from the DRC, Cameroon and Uganda.

This is because an objection by a Congolese official – who argued for a new fund to be set up by rich countries to pay for conservation efforts in poorer countries – appeared to have been overlooked.

“What we saw was a force of hand,” a representative from Cameroon said, while another from Uganda alleged the summit had suffered a “coup d’état”.

Objection dropped

After quoting the DRC’s Environment Minister, Ève Bazaiba, saying “we didn’t accept it; we didn’t have the agreement”, the Guardian newspaper later reported that the DRC had agreed to drop its opposition to the deal.

Instead, the country’s concerns over finance were to be “registered” as part of the Cop’s final report.

A statement from Bazaiba followed: "We'd like to have this clearly placed on record. I would like to reiterate our readiness to participate in any process of negotiations until Cop16. We do hope our voice will be heard.”

According to Reuters, the DRC’s change of heart came about after delegates from Brazil and Indonesia – the other two most rainforest-rich nations on earth – were able to broker a solution.

Deal of the decade

Signed by almost 200 nations, Monday’s biodiversity deal offers a framework to safeguard a third of the planet by 2030 and to stop the destruction of earth’s ecosystems.

Included are 23 targets and four “long-term goals” for protecting rainforests, wetlands and oceans, ensuring the rights of indigenous peoples, and $30 billion in yearly conservation aid for developing countries by the end of the decade.

The UN says just 17 percent of the world’s terrestrial areas and 10 percent of marine areas are currently under protection.

It is unclear which areas will be protected under the co-called 30x30 plan – and exactly who will pay for it – although rainforests are expected to be a priority.

Lungs of Africa

The Congo Basin, which stretches across six countries, is the largest carbon sink in the world – absorbing more C02 than the Amazon rainforest.

Two-thirds of that basin is in the DRC, where primary forest loss is on the rise amid development and infrastructure threats.

The DRC has a recognised pivotal role in solving both the biodiversity and climate crises, with 7 percent of the world’s forest carbon stored in DRC forests.

The EU’s ambassador in Kinshasa, Jean-Marc Chataigner, has described the DRC as a “solution country” thanks to its size and “immense forestry resources”.

Not only is the forest a critical habitat for endangered species, it also provides food and security for some 40 million people.

Scientists in 2019 warned that a million plant and animal species will face extinction within decades if immediate steps are not taken to reverse the damage that’s already been done to nature.

