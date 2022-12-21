Setback for Europe as Vega-C rocket is lost after take-off in French Guiana

SPACE RACE

This photograph taken in July, 2022 shows the Vega-C assembled to the launcher's nose cone in Kourou, French Guiana.

Europe's new Vega-C light launcher, which was to make its first commercial flight with two Airbus satellites on board, was lost shortly after lift-off from French Guiana on Tuesday.

The satellite, part of Airbus’s 600 million-euro commercial Pléiades Neo Earth observation fleet, crashed into the Atlantic Ocean.

They had intended to join an existing network capable of capturing high-quality images of any point on the globe several times a day.

"The mission is lost," Stephane Israel, head of commercial launch service provider Arianespace, said from the Kourou Space Centre.

Ten minutes after liftoff, at 10:47pm local time, the launcher's trajectory deviated from its programmed route and communications were lost, it said.

An "anomaly occurred" in the second stage of the launcher, "ending the Vega-C mission", the company said in a statement.

Originally scheduled for November 24, the flight was postponed for a month due to a faulty launch element.

Major setback

Vega-C’s failure marks a major setback for Europe, which is seeking to become more competitive in the rapidly expanding satellite market.

Global competition in the market has intensified in recent years, with Elon Musk's SpaceX taking a giant lead.

European hopes have been pinned on the Ariane 6 rocket, but the postponement to the end of 2023 of the inaugural flight, which had been initially planned for 2020, has dashed the ESA's expectations.

Arianespace, the French company that operates the Vega C, said data was being analysed to determine why the rocket failed.

(with AFP)

