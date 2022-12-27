Gone, but not forgotten: some of 2022's most notable deaths
Issued on:
From Queen Elizabeth II to the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, here are some of 2022's most notable deaths in the fields of politics, sport, science and culture.
January
6: SIDNEY POITIER, 94, American movie star, the first black man to win an Oscar in 1964
13: JEAN-JACQUES BEINEIX, 75, French director of the globally successful 1980s film "Betty Blue"
15: NINO CERRUTI, 91, Italian fashion designer
February
10: LUC MONTAGNIER, 89, French scientist who won the Nobel medicine prize for his co-discovery of the HIV virus
March
4: SHANE WARNE, 52, Australian cricketer who was one of the game's best-ever players
13: WILLIAM HURT, 71, American actor who won an Oscar for "Kiss of the Spider Woman"
23: MADELEINE ALBRIGHT, 84, first female US secretary of state (1997-2001)
May
19: VANGELIS (Evangelos Papathanassiou), 79, Greek composer of award-winning scores for "Chariots of Fire" and "Blade Runner"
26: RAY LIOTTA, 67, star of Martin Scorsese's gangster classic "Goodfellas"
June
17: JEAN-LOUIS TRINTIGNANT, 91, French star of New Wave films including "A Man and a Woman"
22: YVES COPPENS, 87, French palaeontologist who co-discovered the famous fossil "Lucy" in Ethiopia
July
3: PETER BROOK, 97, influential British theatre director famed for his radical stagings of Shakespeare
6: JAMES CAAN, 82, Hollywood star of "The Godfather" and "Misery"
8: SHINZO ABE, 67, Japan former premier, shot dead by a gunman at a campaign rally
8: JOSE EDUARDO DOS SANTOS, 79, Angola's long-time ruler
25: DAVID TRIMBLE, 77, politician and Nobel laureate, who won for helping to broker 1998 peace deal in Northern Ireland
August
5: ISSEY MIYAKE, 84, Japanese fashion designer who pioneered high-tech, comfortable fashion
8: OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN, 73, star of hit musical "Grease" alongside John Travolta
30: MIKHAIL GORBACHEV, 91, last Soviet leader, whose reforms and outreach to the West set in motion the collapse of the USSR
September
8: QUEEN ELIZABETH II, 96, Britain's longest-serving monarch who reigned for 70 years
13: JEAN-LUC GODARD, 91, by assisted suicide. Director who pioneered the French New Wave
October
14: ROBBIE COLTRANE, 72, Scottish actor who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films
25: PIERRE SOULAGES, 102, French abstract artist who painted almost exclusively in black
28: JERRY LEE LEWIS, 87, US 1950s rock and roll star
November
30: JIANG ZEMIN, 96, Chinese leader who took power after the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests and oversaw a decade of rapid growth
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe