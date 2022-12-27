Gone, but not forgotten: some of 2022's most notable deaths

2022 DEPARTURES

From Queen Elizabeth II to the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, here are some of 2022's most notable deaths in the fields of politics, sport, science and culture.

Advertising Read more

January

6: SIDNEY POITIER, 94, American movie star, the first black man to win an Oscar in 1964

13: JEAN-JACQUES BEINEIX, 75, French director of the globally successful 1980s film "Betty Blue"

15: NINO CERRUTI, 91, Italian fashion designer

February

10: LUC MONTAGNIER, 89, French scientist who won the Nobel medicine prize for his co-discovery of the HIV virus

March

4: SHANE WARNE, 52, Australian cricketer who was one of the game's best-ever players

13: WILLIAM HURT, 71, American actor who won an Oscar for "Kiss of the Spider Woman"

23: MADELEINE ALBRIGHT, 84, first female US secretary of state (1997-2001)

May

19: VANGELIS (Evangelos Papathanassiou), 79, Greek composer of award-winning scores for "Chariots of Fire" and "Blade Runner"

26: RAY LIOTTA, 67, star of Martin Scorsese's gangster classic "Goodfellas"

June

17: JEAN-LOUIS TRINTIGNANT, 91, French star of New Wave films including "A Man and a Woman"

22: YVES COPPENS, 87, French palaeontologist who co-discovered the famous fossil "Lucy" in Ethiopia

July

3: PETER BROOK, 97, influential British theatre director famed for his radical stagings of Shakespeare

6: JAMES CAAN, 82, Hollywood star of "The Godfather" and "Misery"

8: SHINZO ABE, 67, Japan former premier, shot dead by a gunman at a campaign rally

8: JOSE EDUARDO DOS SANTOS, 79, Angola's long-time ruler

25: DAVID TRIMBLE, 77, politician and Nobel laureate, who won for helping to broker 1998 peace deal in Northern Ireland

August

5: ISSEY MIYAKE, 84, Japanese fashion designer who pioneered high-tech, comfortable fashion

8: OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN, 73, star of hit musical "Grease" alongside John Travolta

30: MIKHAIL GORBACHEV, 91, last Soviet leader, whose reforms and outreach to the West set in motion the collapse of the USSR

September

8: QUEEN ELIZABETH II, 96, Britain's longest-serving monarch who reigned for 70 years

13: JEAN-LUC GODARD, 91, by assisted suicide. Director who pioneered the French New Wave

October

14: ROBBIE COLTRANE, 72, Scottish actor who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films

25: PIERRE SOULAGES, 102, French abstract artist who painted almost exclusively in black

28: JERRY LEE LEWIS, 87, US 1950s rock and roll star

November

30: JIANG ZEMIN, 96, Chinese leader who took power after the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests and oversaw a decade of rapid growth

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe