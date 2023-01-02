Further air attacks on Kyiv follow Russia's New Year assaults

WAR IN UKRAINE

An aerial strike targeted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in the early hours of Monday, after a New Year's weekend marked by dozens of Russian drone and missile attacks that killed at least four people.

Kyiv was rocked by an air raid on Monday morning, with the city's military administration ordering residents just after 1:00 am local time to "stay in shelters".

"The air defence system is working. Balconies and windows in a high-rise building were damaged in Desnyanskyi district," according to a Kyiv official.

Oleksii Kuleba, head of the capital region's military administration, said there had been "waves" of attacks by Iranian-made Shahed drones.

"They are targeting critical infrastructure facilities," he said.

Nearly three hours later, the capital and its surrounding region lifted the air alert. The city's military administration said 20 air targets had been shot down.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported an explosion in Kyiv's northeastern Desnyanskyi district and said emergency services were dispatched.

"An injured 19-year-old man was hospitalised in the Desnyanskyi district of the capital," he said. Authorities later said he was hurt by the falling debris.

Change of tactics by Russia

Russia's New Year assaults -- which targeted downtown areas of large cities -- show a change in tactics, said an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Russia no longer has any military goals and is trying to kill as many civilians as possible and destroy more civilian facilities," according to presidential official.

The attacks came as President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine enters its 11th month.

On Saturday, Russian artillery hit the village of Naddniprianske outside the city of Kherson, severely wounding a 13-year-old boy.

The Russian onslaught damaged the Kherson hospital and also left the city and the surrounding settlements without electricity.

Russian forces in November withdrew from Kherson, the only regional capital held by Moscow, but have continued to batter the city.

A message from the enemy

Kyiv Police Chief Andriy Nebitov released a picture of the wreckage of a downed drone that featured the words "Happy New Year" written in Russian.

"That is everything you need to know about the terror state and its army," he wrote.

The Ukrainian air force said 45 Iranian-made drones had been destroyed overnight Saturday to Sunday.

"Thanks to our air force -- pilots, anti-aircraft gunners... Well done, guys!" Zelensky said in his nightly address on Sunday.

In the eastern region of Donetsk, pro-Russian officials said Ukrainian shelling had killed a civilian in the town of Yasynuvata.

Human rights concerns

After suffering a series of humiliating battlefield defeats, Moscow started to target electrical and other critical infrastructure in October.

The strikes have caused blackouts and cut off water supplies and heating to civilians as the temperature in some regions dropped below freezing.

The UN's human rights chief has warned the campaign has inflicted "extreme hardship" on Ukrainians, and also decried probable war crimes by Russian forces.

But Vladimir Putin declared during his midnight address on New Year's Eve that "moral, historical rightness is on our side".

Moscow said its New Year's attacks had targeted the pro-Western country's drone production.

"The plans of the Kyiv regime to carry out terror attacks against Russia in the near future have been thwarted," Russia's defence ministry said.

