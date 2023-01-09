France joins global condemnation of violent demonstrations in Brazil

BRAZIL

Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, sit in front of police after inside Planalto Palace after storming it, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

There has been widespread international condemnation of riots in Brazil which saw supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro overrun Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court on Sunday. French President Emmanuel Macron has called for respect for the country's institutions and assured Brazilian leader Lula of "France's unwavering support."

Advertising Read more

Brazilian security forces have retaken control of public buildings in the capital Brasilia, a day after supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the seat of power in riots that have sparked international criticism.

In scenes reminiscent of the 6 January 2021 invasion of the US Capitol building by supporters of Donald Trump, backers of Bolsonaro broke through police cordons and overran administrative buildings in Brasilia, smashing windows and doors and ransacking offices.

Security forces used tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon to drive the rioters back and retake control.

FILE PHOTO: Security forces operate as supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, January 8, 2023. © REUTERS / UESLEI MARCELINO

Recently inaugurated President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the veteran leftist who narrowly won Brazil's divisive October elections, condemned the invasions as a "fascist" attack.

Defeated far-right former president Bolsonaro meanwhile condemned "pillaging and invasions of public buildings" in a tweet. But Bolsonaro rejected Lula's claim that he had incited the attacks, and defended the right to "peaceful protests."

Federal District police said at least 300 people had been arrested in connection with the unrest.

In a news conference late Sunday, Brazil's minister of institutional relations said the buildings would be inspected for evidence including fingerprints and images to hold people to account, and that the rioters apparently intended to spark similar such actions nationwide.

Justice Minister Flávio Dino said the acts amounted to terrorism and coup-mongering and that authorities have begun tracking those who paid for the buses that transported protesters to the capital.

International condemnation

There was swift international condemnation of the behaviour of the protesters.

The United Nations said it "vehemently condemns" the attacks.

US President Joe Biden slammed the scenes as "outrageous," European Council President Charles Michel tweeted his "absolute condemnation," and French President Emmanuel Macron called for respect for Brazil's institutions and sent Lula "France's unwavering support."

Italy's far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also condemned the riots, while China said it "firmly opposes the violent attack."

Pope Francis condemned a "weakening of democracy" in the Americas, citing the storming of government buildings in Brazil, in his yearly New Year's address to ambassadors.

The Kremlin said Monday it backs Brazil's newly inaugurated President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva while condemning riots by supporters of the country's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric denounced a "cowardly and vile attack on democracy" and Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador described the Brasilia violence as a "reprehensible coup attempt."

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe