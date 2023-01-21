Russia says it will retaliate after state broadcaster accounts frozen in France

Media

(FILES) This file photo taken on October 05, 2021 in Toulouse shows the logo of RT (Russia Today) TV channel displayed on a tablet. - The German broadcasting regulator said on February 2, 2022 it had banned the transmission of the German-language channel of Russian state broadcaster RT, amid rising tensions between Moscow and the West.

Moscow will retaliate against French media in Russia after the bank accounts of RT France, the French arm of its state broadcaster, were frozen, Russian news agencies reported Saturday.

"The blocking of RT France accounts will lead to retaliatory measures against the French media in Russia," the TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies quoted an anonymous foreign ministry source as saying.

The measures "will be remembered", the source said, accusing Paris of "terrorising Russian journalists."

On Friday, the unions of RT France (previously known as Russia Today) -- already banned from broadcasting -- said their accounts were frozen in the country.

The French finance ministry told French news agency AFP that the assets of the chain had been frozen in compliance with the most recent EU sanctions, and not on Paris's initiative.

Unlike the initial sanctions decided after Moscow launched its Ukraine offensive, fresh EU measures adopted in December provided for an "asset freeze" of targeted entities, the same ministry source said.

Among those entities is "ANO TV Novosti, a parent company holding 100 percent of RT France", the source said, explaining the decision.

Broadcast ban

But an RT France trade union representative countered this, saying the order came directly from the French treasury.

"We received a letter from our bank on January 18 which said that our bank accounts were frozen at the request of the general management of the treasury," the representative told AFP.

"With this sanction, nearly 100 employees and around fifty journalists will probably end up unemployed," the trade unions FO (Force Ouvrière) and SNJ (Journalists' Union) of RT France said in a press release on Friday.

In July, the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg threw out an appeal from RT France against a broadcast ban introduced by the EU shortly after the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine.

But the initial sanctions package only banned the broadcast of RT's content in the EU, not the production itself.

Until now, RT France continues to produce and broadcast content, which can be consulted despite the ban via a virtual private network (VPN).

Until a German ban in late 2021, France was the only EU country to host an RT branch.

Most Western media outlets are off-air in Russia and have seen their websites banned.

