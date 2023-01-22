Macron says Germany and France must be 'pioneers' in Europe development

Diplomacy

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet, and President of the Bundestag Barbel Bas applaud at the Sorbonne University during a ceremony to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Elysee Treaty in Paris, France January 22, 2023.

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and France's President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday pledged to drive Europe forward together, as the German leader visited Paris to celebrate 60 years of post-war cooperation despite recent strains.

In a speech at the capital's Sorbonne University earlier on Sunday morning, Scholz said upholding strong ties was key for the continent.

His visit came coincided with the anniversary of the 1963 Elysee Treaty, signed between post-World War II leaders Konrad Adenauer and Charles de Gaulle.

"The future, like the past, rests on cooperation between both our countries as the driving force of a united Europe," Scholz said.

Pioneers of Europe

Macron said that "Germany and France, because they cleared the path to reconciliation, must become pioneers to relaunch Europe".

He cited the need to "build a new energy model", encourage "innovation and the technologies of tomorrow", and ensure the European Union is "a geopolitical power in its own right, in defence, space and diplomacy".

The two leaders also took part in a joint cabinet meeting where they attended a presentation of Franco-German industrial projects alongside Bruno Fichefeux, head of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme at Airbus Defence and Space.

LIVE from @Elysee where we present to @EmmanuelMacron and @Bundeskanzler O. Scholz the flagship programme of European defence #FCAS the Future Air Combat System, celebrating 60 years of French-German cooperation.

However, the historic partnership has come under pressure from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and broader economic and military shifts.

And the personal relationship between both men has been less than warm since Scholz assumed office in late 2021.

France and Germany have often built the foundation for joint crisis response in Europe, and other nations are looking to them again now.

Continued joint support for Ukraine

Top issues to address include the Ukraine conflict, climate and energy, and European competitiveness faced with a new wave of "buy-American" subsidies in the United States.

Scholz on Sunday pledged continued support to Kyiv after Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbour almost 11 months ago.

"We will continue to provide Ukraine with all the support it needs for as long as necessary. Together, as Europeans, to defend our European peace project," he said.

But Germany is still undecided on whether to deliver -- or allow allies to deliver -- its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Kyiv.

France has been pressing Germany to move faster, dashing ahead on mobile artillery in April and light tanks this month.

Elsewhere, moves to jointly develop next-generation fighter jets and tanks are dragging, while France is absent from a 14-nation Sky Shield anti-missile initiative led by Germany.

Nonetheless, France has re-energised its NATO role since the Ukraine invasion and Germany has revamped its armed forces to the tune of €100 billion.

Energy, climate

Away from defence, interlinked trade and energy conundrums are hitting both France and Germany.

Without cheap Russian gas or nuclear power, Berlin has been forced to turn back in part to coal as renewables still cannot yet make up the difference.

France, by contrast, is scrambling to repair and replace its ageing nuclear reactor fleet.

And leaders across Europe fear distortions in transatlantic trade from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which will pour billions of dollars into American-made, climate-friendly technologies.

Macron is expected to push Scholz Sunday to join a joint response, after securing backing from Spanish leader Pedro Sanchez this week.

