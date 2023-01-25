Iran vows tit-for-tat response to EU, UK sanctions over protests

EU-Iran relations

A rally organised by the Paris-based National Council of Resistance in Iran against Iranian regime during a European Union (EU) Foreign Affairs council in Brussels, Belgium January 23, 2023.

Iran has vowed it will respond to new sanctions imposed by the European Union and Britain over Tehran's handling of months-long protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.

The EU and Britain on Monday imposed a further round of sanctions on Iran, which has been rocked by protests since the September death of Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who was arrested for allegedly breaching the country's strict dress code for women.

The EU's new sanctions consisted of adding "18 individuals and 19 entities" to an existing list of those subject to "restrictive measures" as a reaction to the human rights situation in Iran, which includes "widespread and disproportionate use of force against non-violent protestors following the death of Mahsa Amini."

Targets of the latest sanctions include government officials and high-ranking members of the Iranian security forces, including of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The UK imposed similar sanctions, including restrictions on Iran's Deputy Prosecutor General Ahmad Fazelian.

Iran's warning of tit-for-tat measures comes after relations deteriorated sharply, with the EU and Britain ramping up sanctions over the authorities' response to the protests.

"The move by the European Union and the British regime is a sign of their mental inability to properly understand the realities of Iran, as well as their confusion regarding the authority of the Islamic republic," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said.

He said Iran "reserves the right to reciprocate against such failed policies and will soon announce the list of new sanctions against human rights violators and promoters of terrorism in the European Union and England".

According to the state controlled Mehr News Agency, the EU and UK sanctions "show their desperation and anger over their recent failure in creating insecurity in Iran."

The authorities say hundreds of people, including members of the security forces, have been killed and thousands arrested during what they label as "riots" incited by the "enemies" of the Islamic republic.

Iran's judiciary has sentenced to death a total of 18 people in connection with the protests. Four of them have already been executed, triggering widespread international outrage.

(With agencies)

