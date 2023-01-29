Indo-Pacific security high on the agenda as Australian ministers visit Paris, London

DIPLOMACY

Australia's foreign and defence ministers are due in Paris, Brussels and London in a bid to bolster security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Australia's defence and foreign ministers have announced they aim to deepen security ties with France and Britain during visits to Europe this week, flagging the Indo-Pacific as a key area of focus.

Advertising Read more

In a statement released this Sunday, the ministers' trip from 30 January to 2 February will comprise Australia-France Foreign and Defence Ministerial Consultations in Paris, and Australia-United Kingdom Ministerial Consultations in London and Portsmouth.

Australia has moved to bolster relations in the Pacific as China's influence grows, including a security pact between China and the Solomon Islands struck last year.

In France, discussions will focus on "the increasingly challenging strategic environment in the Indo-Pacific and in Europe," while meetings in Britain are set to cover modernising the bilateral relationship, tackling climate change, building economic resilience and global peace and security.

Penny Wong and Richard Marles to head to France in effort to heal Aukus rift https://t.co/2ZX4Yumd7e — Guardian Australia (@GuardianAus) January 24, 2023

Foreign Minister Penny Wong will also meet with European Union officials in Brussels, while Defence Minister Richard Marles will afterwards travel to the United States to meet with Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

According to Wong, the “deepening practical cooperation with France in the Indo-Pacific – reflecting the priorities of our partners – is critical to our vision of regional stability."

Moving AUKUS forward

For his part, Marles said he looked forward to talks in France and the UK on Indo-Pacific security and continued support for Ukraine.

AUKUS – the deal between the United States, Britain and Australia to provide Australia with technology for conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines – will also be discussed while Marles is in the UK.

The deal sparked a diplomatic spat between Paris and the three signatories of the AUKUS pact in 2021, as it undercut an agreement between France and Australia for the supply of French diesel-powered submarines to Canberra.

Earlier this month, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government remained on a "very positive" footing on the AUKUS security pact, despite reports of US concerns that the deal would damage America's industrial base.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe