WHO sends medical supplies to Turkey, Syria as earthquake toll tops 16,000

EARTHQUAKE

A man reacts at the site of a collapsed building in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 8, 2023.

Freezing temperatures deepened the misery of survivors of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed more than 16,000 people, as rescuers struggled to save countless people still trapped under rubble.

Advertising Read more

The death toll from Monday's 7.8-magnitude quake is expected to rise sharply as rescue efforts pass the 72-hour mark beyond which the chance of saving lives diminishes sharply.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday conceded "shortcomings" after criticism of his government's response to the earthquake, one of the deadliest this century.

Survivors have been left to scramble for food and shelter, and in some cases stand by helplessly as their relatives called for rescue, only to fall silent under the debris.

The World Health Organization is deploying expert teams and flights with medical supplies to Turkey and Syria.

Speaking on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing that it will send a high-level delegation to coordinate its response as well as three flights with medical supplies, one of which is already on its way to Istanbul.

"The health needs are tremendous," said Dr Iman Shankiti, the WHO representative for Syria.

The combined death toll in the two countries is currently more than 11,000 people.

WHO officials have previously estimated that the toll may reach more than 20,000 deaths after the disaster.

LIVE: Media briefing on global health issues with @DrTedros https://t.co/6Fx4E8gi6v — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 8, 2023

Tens of thousands injured

Many thousands are also injured and the Syrian healthcare system was already on its knees after years of war.

In Turkey, more than 53,000 people were injured and aftershocks are continuing.

As well as trauma kits, the WHO added that mental health support was also critical for survivors, as well as supporting other ongoing medical needs.

The WHO has released $3 million for its initial response, as many people need support with the "basics of life", such as clean water and shelter in worsening weather conditions.

Erdogan visits victims

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the especially hard-hit Hatay province, where more than 3,300 people died and entire neighborhoods were destroyed.

Residents there have criticised the government's response, saying rescuers were slow to arrive.

Erdogan, who faces a tough battle for reelection in May, acknowledged “shortcomings” in the response to Monday's 7.8 magnitude quake but said the winter weather had been a factor.

The earthquake destroyed the runway in Hatay's airport, further disrupting the emergency response.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe