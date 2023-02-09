Zelensky tells EU summit Ukraine needs more weapons, more quickly

WAR IN UKRAINE

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky was given a hero's welcome by EU heads of state at a summit in Brussels on Thursday as he lobbied the regional bloc to speed the delivery of modern weapons to halt a Russian offensive.

Following Wednesday's visits to London and Paris to lobby Britain, France and Germany for modern fighter jets and long-range missiles, Zelensky came to Brussels to address EU leaders and MEPs.

The European Parliament treated the Ukrainian leader to a standing ovation as he portrayed Ukraine as the country fighting to defend Europe's eastern borders and urged a rapid welcome into the EU fold.

"We are defending against the most anti-European force of the modern world. We are defending ourselves, we Ukrainians on the battlefield, along with you," Zelensky told MEPs.

Parliamentary speaker Roberta Metsola, reflecting the warm response of other senior EU officials, declared: "Ukraine is Europe and your nation's future is in the European Union.

"States must consider, quickly, as a next step, providing long-range systems and the jets you need to protect the liberty too many have taken for granted," she said.

Zelensky granted EU superstar status

After the parliamentary address, Zelensky joined the 27 leaders of the EU member states as special guest at their regular summit. He was invited by the European Council president, Charles Michel, to make the opening address.

"I have to thank you personally for your unwavering support of our country and our aspirations, our aspirations to live in a united, free Europe," he told them, after warm applause.

He also warned the leaders that Ukraine needs ro receive artillery, munitions, modern tanks, long-range missiles and fighter jets "faster than the aggressor" can prepare what Zelensky said would be a dangerous new offensive.

"We are talking about aggression not just against Ukraine, but against Europe," he said.

After the meeting, EU chief Charles Michel warned that the coming weeks could decide the course of Russia's invasion.

"The next weeks and the next months will probably be decisive. It's not the moment to tremble, but to deploy full support," the president of the European Council said.

Grim warning from the Kremlin

The Kremlin reacted with its usual grim warning.

"We see this as a growing engagement of Germany, UK, France in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The boundary between indirect and direct engagement is gradually disappearing. We can only regret it," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The actions of these countries lead to an escalation of tensions... make this conflict more painful... and these actions will not change the objectives of our country within the framework of the special military operation."

NATO and EU nations have been, along with the United States, the main backers of Ukraine's beleaguered defenders since President Vladimir Putin's Russia unleashed a full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022.

The EU has spent 67 billion euros on military and financial aid to Kyiv, including funds spent on hosting four million Ukrainian refugees.

