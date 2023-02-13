Uncertainties remain for 'happy' freed Franco-Iranian academic

IRAN

Yves Flueckiger, Rector of the University of Geneva, and French intellectual Roland Marchal (right) speaking in front of a picture of French-Iranian anthropologist Fariba Adelkhah.

French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah is "happy" to have been released from prison in Iran but uncertainties remain about when she could return to France, her lawyer said at the weekend.

Adelkhah, who was first arrested in June 2019 and had been serving a five-year sentence, was released from prison on Friday night, the lawyer Hojjat Kermani told the French AFP news agency.

She has returned to her family's home and "she is happy" to have left Evin prison in north Tehran, he added.

The lawyer said she had been released following a decision by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to pardon or reduce the prison terms of a "significant number" of convicts ahead of the 44th anniversary of the Islamic republic, which was celebrated on Saturday.

"The case is closed so there is no legal obstacle for her to leave the country," he said, while adding "we have to wait and see if there is any political decision against her departure from the country."

A specialist in Shiite Islam and a research director at Sciences Po university in Paris, Adelkhah was arrested in June 2019 along with her French colleague and partner Roland Marchal.

Six French nationals still held

Marchal was released in March 2020 in an apparent prisoner swap after France released Iranian engineer Jallal Rohollahnejad, who had faced extradition to the United States over accusations he had violated US sanctions against Iran.

Adelkhah's case was more complicated because Iran does not recognise dual nationality for its citizens.

She was sentenced in May 2020 to five years in prison for conspiring against national security. She was allowed return to her home in Tehran in October 2020 with an electronic bracelet before being returned to jail in January 2022.

Six French citizens were still being held by Iran, according to the French government.

They are among two dozen foreign nationals described by their families and supporters as innocent people.

