Scotland's independence champion Nicola Sturgeon announces shock resignation

STURGEON RESIGNS

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party, has announced her decision to resign after eight years leading the devolved government in Edinburgh.

Advertising Read more

Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday confirmed her surprise resignation, announcing that an election would take place to replace her as Scottish National Party (SNP) leader.

Having ruled out resignation less than a month ago, Sturgeon told reporters on Wednesday: "In my head and in my heart I know that that time has now come.

"This decision comes from a deeper and longer-term assessment," Sturgeon said in a hastily arranged press conference, insisting her departure was "not a reaction to short-term pressures".

"I know it may seem sudden, but I have been wrestling with it, albeit with oscillating levels of intensity, for some weeks."

Sturgeon, who is now 52 years old, was in power for almost a decade. During that time, she pushed for Scottish independence and opposed Brexit.

She became Scotland's first female leader when she took power in 2014, opening a period of unprecedented electoral success for the SNP.

London refuses second vote

Sturgeon took over in the aftermath an independecnce poll, which saw Scots reject breaking away from the rest of the UK by more than 10 percentage points. Ever since, she has doggedly campaigned for another vote.

The UK government has refused to allow another vote.

In 2021, the SNP won a fourth consecutive term in power in Edinburgh on a platform of holding a fresh poll, collecting the largest share of the popular vote.

But the fell one short of an outright majority in the Edinburgh assembly, and allied with the Greens to stay in power.

Sudden change of heart

Since 2021, the push for independence has stalled, with a flurry of recent opinion polls showing declining support in Scotland for breaking away.

Some critics have blamed Sturgeon for failing to deliver a winning strategy on the issue after the Supreme Court in November sided with the UK government in blocking a fresh vote.

She has also faced a backlash over her support for transgender rights, after becoming embroiled in a row over whether transgender women can be housed in all-female prisons.

As recently as last month she was insisting she would remain in the role, saying she was "nowhere near" ready to quit after Jacinda Ardern's shock departure as New Zealand prime minister.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe