India-Turkey spat over Kashmir shelved as Delhi joins effort for quake victims

India

Damaged and ruined buildings in the southeastern Turkish city of Antakya.

A seventh flight carrying almost three tons of relief material - sleeping mats, electrical generators, solar lamps, tarpaulins, blankets, emergency and critical care medicines - landed in earthquake-hit Turkey from India this week.

The Indian government has extended a hand of friendship to crisis-hit Turkey and Syria in the form of massive humanitarian aid, with transport aircraft carrying relief material as part of Operation Dost, "friend" in both Hindi and Turkish.

With the death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquakes now in the tens of thousands after the disaster on 6 February, a global rescue effort is underway to aid the two stricken nations.

More than 30 countries are part of the relief effort, sending aircraft with field hospitals, diggers and rescue teams. Participants include India, the US, UK, Russia, China, Japan, Pakistan, Israel and several European countries.

“We really appreciate the help extended by India to Turkey within hours of the earthquake. We too use the word 'Dost' for a friend. I would say a friend in need is a friend indeed. Friends help each other,” said Firat Sunel, the Turkish envoy to India.

“India stands committed to extending all possible support to those affected by this devastating earthquake,” said a statement from the Indian foreign office.

“Operation Dost is India’s latest expression of being a first responder, a net security provider, and a country whose humanitarian assistance and disaster relief response is quick and available to countries not only in the neighbouring region but also beyond."

Fully equipped field hospital

An Indian army field hospital is being set up at Iskenderun, Hatay province in Turkey. Once functional, it will be a 30-bed fully-equipped medical facility with operating theatre, X-ray machines and ventilators.

Currently, there are four teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) of more than 150 specially trained personnel, along with dog squads, specialised equipment, vehicles, and other supplies.

Last week, the NDRF rescued a six-year-old girl from under the rubble in Gaziantep province.

India’s assistance to Turkey comes at a time when ties are still strained between the two nations, especially since Ankara has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's action in withdrawing Kashmir’s special status.

Assistance in time of need

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also raised the issue of Kashmir during his speeches in 2020 and 2021 at the UN General Assembly.

Turkey’s steady support for Pakistan, particularly on the Kashmir issue, has been a source of strain in relations between India and Turkey.

“The soft power approach is the ability to reach out to people and countries abroad without using coercion. Humanitarian assistance is yet another tool of soft power,” said Seshadri Chari, the former editor of ‘Organiser’, explaining India’s prompt response.

Officials in the foreign office maintained that India’s global responder image will continue to grow, especially at a time when it holds the G20 Presidency this year and would refine its image as a leader of the developing world.

India shipped Covid vaccines to several countries across the world during the pandemic.

During crises in the region, India sent aid to the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Nepal.

