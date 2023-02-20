War of words, warnings over China's 'lethal support' for Russia

WAR IN UKRAINE

The EU's foreign policy chief on Monday warned China against providing weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Beijing has rejected US claims that China was considering sending arms to Russia.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a television interview on Sunday said that China was now "considering providing lethal support" to Moscow ranging "from ammunition to the weapons themselves".

Blinken made similar comments in a series of interviews from Germany, where on he attended the Munich Security Conference and met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

Beijing reacted angrily on Monday against the US claims that China was considering sending arms to Russia to assist in its war in Ukraine.

"It is the United States and not China that is endlessly shipping weapons to the battlefield," China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said when asked about the US claims.

"We urge the United States to earnestly reflect on its own actions, and do more to alleviate the situation, promote peace and dialogue, and stop shifting blame and spreading false information," he told a regular briefing.

"It is clear to the international community who is calling for dialogue and fighting for peace, and who is adding fuel to the fire and encouraging opposition," the Chinese official added.

EU warns Beijing of red line on arms supply

The United States has repeatedly warned China against providing support to Russia for its war in Ukraine, which is nearing its one-year anniversary.

Blinken said that US President Joe Biden had warned his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, as long ago as last March against sending weapons to Russia.

Since that time, "China has been careful not to cross that line, including by holding off on selling lethal weapons systems for use on the battlefield", according to a US administration source.

On Monday, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned China against providing Russia with weapons, saying that "for us, it would be a red line in our relationship."

The 27-nation EU has sided firmly with Ukraine since Moscow launched its all-out invasion a year ago, providing Kyiv with weapons and financial aid worth billions of euros.

There has been widespread concern about Beijing's deeping relationship with Moscow and its refusal to condemn the Kremlin's aggression outright.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom warned that if China did start supplying arms to Russia then "it would definitely have consequences".

While the EU issued warnings to Beijing, the bloc was also weighing up plans to speed up its production and delivery of much-needed ammunition to help Kyiv's fight.

"We'll do everything we can," Borrell said. "This is the most urgent issue. If we fail on that then really the result of the war is in danger."

