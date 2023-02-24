France insists G20 condemn Russia's war in Ukraine 'in the strongest terms'

Ukraine War anniversary

The anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine is looming over meetings of world financial leaders at the Group of 20 leading economies in India. France said on Friday it will not sign a final statement that does not condemn the war “in the strongest terms”.

Kicking off the meetings Friday in the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi avoided mentioning Ukraine, as India has tried to keep a largely neutral stance on the war.

G20 meetings allow leaders to coordinate policies, including central banks and interest rates. This meeting of finance ministries will address a range of issues, including digital currencies and payments, the reform of institutions like the World Bank, as well as climate change and financial inclusion.

But with the first day coinciding with the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war cannot be avoided.

France will not sign

France said it will not sign off on a communiqué due to be issued Saturday at the end of the talks unless it contains the same denunciation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine as it at the last major G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

The declaration at the end of that meeting condemned "in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine".

“In Bali, high level leaders decided on strong condemnation of the brutal attack by Russia and as finance ministers we must stick to it,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters at a news conference in Bengaluru on Friday.

While other forums, such as the Group of seven nations, are preparing to announce new sanctions against Russia, India wants the G20 to avoid doing the same.

And Russia is pressing to avoid using the word “war” to describe its invasion, which it calls a “special military operation”.

"I want to make very clear that we will oppose any step back from the leaders on the statement from the leaders in Bali on this question of war in Ukraine," Le Maire said.

Condemning Putin

At a session attended by Russian officials, United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen condemned the “illegal and unjustified war against Ukraine”, and she reiterated calls for G20 nations to do more to support Ukraine.

Yellen said that Russian officials in attendance were “complicit” in atrocities committed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“They bear responsibility for the lives and livelihoods being taken in Ukraine and the harm caused globally,” she said.

