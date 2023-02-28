France seeks 'pro-nuclear alliance' for EU energy talks

Nuclear

France is planning a meeting in Sweden on Tuesday with 12 other European Union countries, with the aim of building an alliance of states to advocate for nuclear power in EU energy policies.

Advertising Read more

The meeting, initiated by French energy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher on the sidelines of a meeting of EU countries' energy ministers in Stockholm, will focus on the contribution of nuclear energy to climate change goals and energy security, a French official said.

The aim is to form a pro-nuclear alliance with other countries ahead of EU negotiations, the official said, without specifying which policies these negotiations concerned.

The move comes amid a growing dispute between France and like-minded countries who want more EU policies to promote nuclear as a low-carbon energy source, and those like Germany and Spain who say the fuel should not be put on a level footing with renewable energy.

The countries due to attend are Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Sweden, Italy, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Croatia, the Netherlands and Finland, as well as the European Commission.

Dutch energy minister Rob Jetten said he welcomed the cooperation, but noted that the Netherlands disagrees with France on some points - including the Dutch view that the EU should prioritise renewable-based hydrogen before other low-carbon forms of the fuel.

(with newswires)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe