Chinese President Xi makes first state visit to Moscow in four years

CHINA - RUSSIA

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping at a meeting in the Uzbek capital, Samarkand, last year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Russia this week, making his first trip to Moscow since 2019.

Advertising Read more

This trip will last until Wednesday and is "a visit for peace", according to Beijing's Foreign Ministry.

It comes just over a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, plunging into a conflict that has isolated Moscow on the international stage.

China, a major Russian ally, has sought to position itself as a neutral party, urging Moscow and Kyiv to resolve the war through negotiations. Beijing has expressed concern at the danger of an escalation of the conflict.

In a 12-point position paper published last month, China called for dialogue and respect for all countries' territorial sovereignty.

Western leaders have repeatedly criticised Beijing for refusing to condemn the Russian invasion, accusing China of providing Moscow with diplomatic support.

'Period of turmoil'

Xi last visited Russia four years ago. Vladimir Putin attended the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing last year and the two leaders also met at a regional security gathering in Uzbekistan in September.

In their latest talks, the two leaders will exchange views on bilateral relations and major international and regional issues, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at Friday's regular press conference.

"Changes not seen in a century are rapidly evolving, and the world has entered a new period of turmoil," Wenbin said.

"China will uphold its objective and fair position on the Ukrainian crisis and play a constructive role in promoting peace talks."

Formerly communist allies, China and Russia have deepened cooperation in the economic, military and political sectors as part of what they call a partnership without limits.

There are no plans at present for Xi to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe