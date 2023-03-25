US report claims 'significant' human rights problems in India

Human rights

An Indian police officer at Tihar Jail in New Delhi, India, on March 11, 2013. A report by the US State Department has alleged widespread rights abuses in India, including harsh conditions in prisons.

The US State Department has reported “significant human rights issues” in India, including targeting of religious minorities, arbitrary detentions and extrajudicial killings.

The 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, released this week by the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labour, accused members of the security forces, police and other officials of abuses, which it said were carried out amid "widespread impunity".

The charges came almost a year after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US had noticed a rise in rights abuses by some Indian officials.

"A lack of accountability for official misconduct persisted at all levels of government, contributing to widespread impunity," said the report, released on Monday.

"Lax enforcement, a shortage of trained police officers, and an overburdened and underresourced court system contributed to a low number of convictions."

The US and India "regularly consult at the highest levels on democracy and human rights issues," Erin Barclay, acting assistant secretary of the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labour, told journalists.

"We have, and we will continue to strongly urge India to uphold its human rights obligations and commitments."

Torture, religious persecution, press intimidation

Among the abuses listed in the report were torture, arbitrary arrests and detentions, inhuman or degrading treatment by the police, life-threatening prison conditions and "extrajudicial killings by the government or its agents".

It also alleged serious corruption at multiple levels of government.

The report referred to harassment of human rights organisations, failure to investigate gender-based violence and crimes targeting members of religious or ethnic minorities as well as LGBTQI people.

“Human rights activists reported the government was allegedly targeting vocal critics from the Muslim community and using the bulldozers to destroy their homes and livelihoods,” the report said.

.@SecBlinken at the release of the 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: The Report makes clear that in countries across every region, we continued to see a backsliding in human rights conditions, the closing of civic space, disrespect for fundamental human dignity. pic.twitter.com/pNgtmCyks9 — Department of State (@StateDept) March 20, 2023

The report also spoke of curbs on internet freedom, peaceful gatherings and the right to leave the country.

It cited reports that Indian officials "intimidated media outlets through physical harassment and attacks, pressuring owners, targeting sponsors, encouraging frivolous lawsuits, and in some areas blocking communication services, such as mobile telephones and the internet, and constraining freedom of movement".

The report added that rebels carried out abductions in areas of northeastern India, where militancy is rife.

It also blamed separatists in Kashmir for killings and torture of Indian troops, policemen and civilians.

'Growing intolerance'

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party took power nine years ago, rights watchdogs have complained of an erosion of freedoms of expression and religion, targeting Muslims in particular.

Delhi denies the accusations.

The US report came in the same week that a court in Gujurat found prominent opposition figure Rahul Gandhi guilty of defamation for a 2019 speech in which he referred to thieves as having the same surname as Modi.

He was subsequently stripped of the right to stand in parliament, where he had represented the main opposition Indian National Congress party.

“This is an example of the growing intolerance we see in India now,” said Harish Rawat, a fellow member of the Congress party and Gandhi aide.

