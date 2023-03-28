After French postponement, UK's King Charles makes first state visit to Germany

Royal visit

Britain's King Charles III is due in Germany on Wednesday, in his first state visit as king after postponing a visit to France amidst political turmoil and protests against the government’s pension reform.

Advertising Read more

The decision to visit close neighbours is seen as an attempt to rebuild post-Brexit bridges, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called the visit "an important European gesture" that “underlines the close and heartfelt friendship between our countries and our citizens".

Charles had wanted to make his first state visit as king to France, to highlight warming Franco-British relations, but the visit was postponed in the wake of protests against the French government’s pension reforms.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said the decision was made "to welcome His Majesty King Charles III in conditions which reflect our friendly relations".

Steinmeier said he had extended an invitation for Charles to visit Germany at the funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September.

Steinmeier and German first lady Elke Buedenbender will welcome Charles and Queen Consort Camilla with military honours at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, the first time the landmark has provided a backdrop for receiving a state guest.

Charles, who has visited Germany more than 40 times, will make a speech in the German federal parliament on Thursday, and he will meet refugees recently arrived from Ukraine.

On Friday Charles will visit the northern port city Hamburg to tour a renewable energy project.

(with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe