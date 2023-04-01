Pope Francis leaves hospital, assures the world he is 'still alive'

POPE LEAVES HOSPITAL

Pope Francis baptises a child born in Rome's Gemelli hospital, where the pontiff was being treated for a respiratory infection.

Roman Catholic leader Pope Francis left a Roman hospital on Saturday after three days of treatment for a lung infection. The pontiff smilingly assured wellwishers and journalists that he is "still alive". He is 86 years old.

Stopping briefly to chat to the crowd outside Rome's Gemelli hospital, Pope Francis returned to the Vatican to begin preparations for Holy Week and Easter.

The pontiff felt unwell after suffered breathing difficulties last Wednesday during a general audience in St Peter's Square, but his condition improved after he was admitted to Gemelli and given antibiotics.

On Friday, the pope visited the children's cancer ward at the hospital, handing out chocolate Easter eggs and baptising a baby boy.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis had been working earlier on Friday in the hospital's private papal suite.

The Argentine pope confirmed on Saturday he will preside over Palm Sunday mass in St Peter's Square, the start of a busy week leading up to Easter.

Longterm health concerns

Francis' hospitalisation was his second since 2021, when he underwent colon surgery, also at Gemelli.

His increasing health issues over the past year have sparked widespread concern, including speculation that Francis might choose to retire rather than stay in the job for life.

Francis marked 10 years as the head of the Catholic Church earlier this month.

His predecessor Benedict XVI quit in 2013, an unprecedented move for a modern pontiff.

