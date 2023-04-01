Trump shocked by legal summons but ready to fight 'kangaroo court'

TRUMP IN COURT

The headline says it all!

Indicted on Thursday, former US President Donald Trump will be booked and fingerprinted at a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday afternoon before appearing before a judge as the first-ever American president to face criminal charges. He is accused of attempting to bribe a porn star.

Advertising Read more

Reacting to the summons to appear, Trump used his social media platform to summarise the case and the court before which it will be heard.

"ELECTION INTERFERENCE, KANGAROO COURT!" Trump posted, adding that Juan Manuel Marchal, the judge who may preside over an eventual trial, "hates me".

A New York grand jury indicted Trump on Thursday over thousands of dollars in hush-money, paid to a porn star, Stormy Daniels, to buy her silence about an extra-marital affair.

A combination photo shows Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, and former US President Donald Trump. REUTERS - REUTERS FILE PHOTO

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and accused his accuser, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, of waging a "political witch-hunt" in an effort to derail Trump's bid to return to the White House.

Predicting his indictment, Trump called for protests and warned it could lead to "potential death and destruction" for the country.

The former president says he raised $4 million for his 2024 presidential campaign in the 24 hours following news of the indictment.

"The president will not be put in handcuffs," said Joe Tacopina, one of Trump's attorneys, adding that he does not believe prosecutors will "allow this to become a circus."

"There is no crime," Tacopina added.

No current credible threat to New York

Extra security has already been deployed around the downtown Manhattan courthouse where Trump is to be booked and arraigned, with the New York Police Department saying on Friday there were "no current credible threats" to the city.

"The president will not be put in handcuffs," said Joe Tacopina, adding that he does not believe prosecutors will "allow this to become a circus."

Kevin McCarthy, the top House Republican, said the indictment had "irreparably damaged" the country.

Trump's former vice-president and possible 2024 challenger, Mike Pence, called it an "outrage" that would "further serve to divide" the United States.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, another likely 2024 Republican rival, slammed the indictment as "un-American."

On the Democratic side, former House speaker Nancy Pelosi said "no one is above the law," and Representative Adam Schiff called it "sobering."

"The indictment and arrest of a former president is unique throughout all of American history," Schiff said. "But so too is the unlawful conduct for which Trump has been charged."

Asked for his thoughts, President Joe Biden said "I have no comment on Trump."

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe