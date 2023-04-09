How indigenous lands in the Amazon help prevent deadly diseases
Issued on:
Protected indigenous reservations in the Amazon rainforest absorb thousands of tonnes of airborne pollution each year, preventing respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and saving millions of dollars in healthcare costs, according to a study published this week.
The decade-long study analysed the health impacts of forest fires in the Brazilian Amazon, which release huge amounts of particles into the atmosphere that can travel hundreds of kilometres, damaging the air quality in distant cities.
The fires are often set by land-grabbers, cattle ranchers and others wishing to encroach on the forest.
By protecting their own lands against such fires and saving pollution-absorbing trees, Amazon indigenous peoples help prevent thousands of cases of potentially deadly diseases, found the study, which was published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.
"Worldwide, forests are known for absorbing pollutants from fires through pores on the surface of the leaves, but this is the first time we have estimated the capacity of tropical forests to do this," said lead author Paula Prist of US-based research group EcoHealth Alliance.
"Our results indicate that the Amazon rainforest can absorb as much as 26,000 metric tonnes of the particles every year, and indigenous territories are responsible for 27 percent of this absorption," she said in a statement.
The study found indigenous forests prevent 15 million cases of disease each year, saving the healthcare system at least $2 billion (€1.8 billion), researchers said.
Case for better protection
Numerous studies have found protected indigenous lands play a key role in protecting forests, whose pollution-absorbing capacity makes them vital to the race to curb climate change.
Indigenous leaders said the new study adds yet another argument to the case for protecting native lands.
- Lula's presidency builds up global hopes of saving Amazon rainforest
- Tropical deforestation significantly reduces rainfall, study finds
They urged Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to follow through on his promise to resume creating new indigenous reservations, a process that was suspended under his far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.
"This study reinforces what Indigenous peoples have been saying for ages," said Dinamam Tuxa, executive coordinator of the Association of Brazil's Indigenous Peoples (APIB).
"It demonstrates the importance of our territories in fighting dangerous pollution... and climate change."
(with AFP)
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe