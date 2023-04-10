Chinese 'seal off' Taiwan, US deploys destroyer as war games unfold

CHINA - TAIWAN TENSIONS

China simulated "sealing off" Taiwan on a third day of wargames around the self-ruled nationalist island on Monday, as the United States deployed a naval destroyer into waters claimed by Beijing.

China launched the exercises in response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week.

After two days of exercises that included simulating targeted strikes on Taiwan and the encirclement of the island, the Chinese military said the wargames also included "sealing" Taiwan off. A state media report said dozens of planes had practised an "aerial blockade".

The United States, which has repeatedly called on China to show restraint, on Monday sent the USS Milius guided-missile destroyer through contested parts of the South China Sea.

"This freedom of navigation operation upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea," the US Navy said in a statement.

It added that the vessel had passed near the Spratly Islands, an archipelago claimed by China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei. It is about 1,300 kilometres from Taiwan.

The deployment of the Milius immediately triggered more anger from China, which said the vessel had "illegally intruded" into its territorial waters.

Washington provides weapons

China and Taiwan split at the end of a civil war in 1949. China views democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to take it one day.

The United States has been unclear on whether it would defend Taiwan militarily.

But Washington continues to sell weapons to Taipei to help ensure its self-defence, and regularly offers political support.

The exercises on Monday are set to include live-fire drills off the rocky coast of China's Fujian province, about 80 kilometres south of the Matsu islands and 190 kilometres from Taipei.

The local maritime authority said the exercises would be held between 7:00 am and 8:00 pm around Pingtan, a southeastern island that is China's nearest point to Taiwan.

China has repeated its warning that Taiwanese independence and peace are mutually exclusive.

