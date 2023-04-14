Biden underscores global challenges in emotional address to Irish parliament

US-IRELAND RELATIONS

US President Joe Biden speaks with reporters, as he meets with Irish President Michael D.Higgins, at Aras an Uachtarain, in Dublin, Ireland, 13 April, 2023.

US President Joe Biden was in and around the Irish capital Dublin on Thursday, holding talks with political leaders – in the homeland of his ancestors – before addressing a joint-session of the country's parliament.

Biden, who is only the second Catholic president in US history, met Irish head of state Michael D. Higgins at his official residence before talks with Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Watched by fellow octogenarian Higgins, Biden tapped into his Irish roots while writing a heartfelt message in the Irish president's guest book.

"As the Irish saying goes, your feet will bring you to where your heart is," he quipped as he wrote, joking that he was going to stay in Ireland.

Biden joined Higgins in tree-planting and peace bell-ringing ceremonies, calling it "an honour to return and to come home, to the home of my ancestors".

Tune in as I meet with President Michael Higgins of Ireland and participate in a tree planting ceremony and ringing of the Peace Bell. https://t.co/1tvSK5hcbK — President Biden (@POTUS) April 13, 2023

Historic address to joint session of Irish parliament

Meanwhile, Biden's address to a joint sitting of both houses of the Irish parliament followed in the footsteps of another US president, John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

In June, 1963, "JFK" became the first sitting US president to visit Ireland – five months before his assassination.

In his speech, Kennedy remarked that the parliament building – Leinster House – had once belonged to his ancestors the Fitzgeralds, the Earls of Kildare.

But, he joked, "I have not come here to claim it".

Unlike JFK, Biden cannot boast of noble ancestors in his lineage, but some of his forebears fled famine under British rule and congregated in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

US President Joe Biden addressed a Joint Sitting of the Houses of the Oireachtas today and was joined by Members of Dáil and Seanad Éireann and invited guests. #SeeForYourself @POTUS



Gallery - https://t.co/eBnpSGuDTL pic.twitter.com/m1iZFSA32x — Houses of the Oireachtas - Tithe an Oireachtais (@OireachtasNews) April 13, 2023

In his emotional address on Thursday, Biden echoed his predecessor in underscoring "the deep and enduring historical, cultural, political and economic ties" between both countries.

The US president also referred to the humanitarian and geopolitical contribution Ireland has made in welcoming refugees from Ukraine and championing human rights.

He said both nations have known hardship and division.

“The Irish values of freedom, equality, dignity, and family are grafted into the American character. And remain to this day the core of the historic partnership between our people and our governments."

President Biden has now become one of only 14 political figures to address a joint session of the Irish parliament in its 100 year history.

An honour to receive @potus President Biden to Farmleigh. In his own words in the visitors book: “There is nothing ireland and the United States cannot achieve when we work together.” pic.twitter.com/EH3Rrt3bqL — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) April 13, 2023

'Bro-mance' and banquets

During his meeting with Leo Varadkar on Thursday, Biden further underlined the strong ties between the two countries, writing “There is nothing Ireland and the United States cannot achieve when we work together".

Biden also referred to the Irish Prime Minister as "a friend" and "a good man".

The Us leader last met Varadkar in Washington for Ireland's St Patrick's Day celebrations in March, when the White House fountain ran emerald green.

Varadkar returned the favour on Thursday evening, hosting a banquet in Biden's honour at Dublin Castle, the ancient seat of English and then British rule in Ireland.

Before flying home on Air Force One on Friday, Biden will head west to Ballina in County Mayo, a jumping-off point for his paternal ancestors who emigrated to Pennsylvania.

