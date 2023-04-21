Macron, Biden search for China reset after French leader's comments on Taiwan

GEOPOLITICS

French President Emmanuel Macron and his US counterpart Joe Biden have had a phone conversation to ease tensions after the French leader's recent visit to China.

US President Joe Biden and French leader Emmanuel Macron have been attempting to ease tension between Paris and Washington in the wake of Macron's recent remarks on Taiwan and the European security relationship with the United States.

According to separate statements released by the White House and the Elysée Palace, the US and French leaders talked about Macron's recent state visit to Beijing.

As that visit drew to a close, Macron caused a stir by telling reporters that European countries should not be drawn into a fight between China and the United States over democratic, Western-backed Taiwan.

Macron said Europe should avoid "crises that aren't ours."

He also repeated previous comments calling for the EU's "strategic autonomy" from the United States, which has been central to European defence since helping to defeat Nazi Germany in World War II.

Macron: „China has a role to play to contribute, in the mid-term, to the end of the conflict“ in Ukraine — Taiwan not mentioned.



Shared positions, different optics

The White House statement emphasised their shared positions.

They "discussed President Macron's recent travel to the People's Republic of China and ongoing efforts to advance prosperity, security, shared values, and the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region," the statement said. "They reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

Biden and Macron also discussed the Russian invasion of pro-Western Ukraine and "reiterated their steadfast support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's brutal aggression."

In Paris, Macron's office characterised the call as an effort to brief Biden on "the results obtained" during the China trip.

Referring to Macron's push for China to play a role in forging a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, the statement said "China had a role to play in contributing, in the medium term, to ending the conflict in accordance with the principles and aims of the United Nations charter.

"The two heads of state agreed on the importance of continuing to engage Chinese authorities on this basis," the statement continued.

Very good exchange with @POTUS Biden on strategic matters for EU-US, including:



- relations with China, need for peace & stability across the Taiwan Strait

- support to Ukraine against Russia’s illegal invasion

- preparation of G7 summit in Hiroshima

European security

Washington regards Macron's initiative with some skepticism, given communist China's strong alliance with Russia.

On the transatlantic security relationship, the French statement underlined "the importance of European countries continuing to re-arm themselves in order to take on their responsibilities in sharing the burden of transatlantic security."

It echoed US language on Taiwan, saying "the two presidents share the same desire to reinforce cooperation underway and to support international law, including the freedom of navigation, in the whole of the Indo-Pacific region."

Biden reportedly held a separate call with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday. Von der Leyen accompanied Macron to Beijing.

A White House statement said they too "reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

President Biden likewise discussed the Western effort to halt Russia's onslaught in Ukraine, as well as the transition to clean energy economies.

