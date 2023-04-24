France to rebuke Chinese ambassador over Ukraine sovereignty remarks

Diplomacy

The French government will use a scheduled meeting with China's ambassador in Paris on Monday to issue a "stern rebuke" after the envoy said that no international law "confirms the status of independence" of post-Soviet states.

Beijing's ambassador to France Lu Shaye triggered a furore by saying on French television that countries that emerged after the fall of the Soviet Union "don't have effective status under international law because there is not an international agreement confirming their status as sovereign nations".

An official at the French foreign ministry said a meeting of its chief of staff with the Chinese ambassador, which had been scheduled before he made the controversial remarks, "will be an opportunity for a stern rebuke".

Lu's comments on Friday sparked a wave of outrage across Europe, leading the EU's three Baltic countries on Monday to summon China's envoys to explain the remarks.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis wrote on Twitter that "if anyone is still wondering why the Baltic States don't trust China to 'broker peace in Ukraine', here's a Chinese ambassador arguing that Crimea is Russian and our countries' borders have no legal basis".

The ambassador's comments appeared to refer not just to Ukraine, which Russia invaded in February 2022, but also to all former Soviet republics which emerged as independent nations after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, including members of the European Union.

🗣 @DariusRochebin : "Est-ce que la Crimée, à vos yeux, c'est l'Ukraine ?"



🗣 Lu Shaye : "Ça dépend comment on perçoit le problème [...] Ce n'est pas si simple."



📺 #La26 pic.twitter.com/nspLMs9HO8 — LCI (@LCI) April 21, 2023

Beijing distanced itself from the ambassador's remarks. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters that "China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries and upholds the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," including the "sovereign state status" of all ex-Soviet countries.

"After the collapse of the Soviet Union, China was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with relevant countries," she said.

'Unacceptable'

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell branded the remarks "unacceptable", adding in a tweet the EU "can only suppose these declarations do not represent China's official policy".

Unacceptable remarks of the Chinese Ambassador to France questioning the sovereignty of the countries which became independent with the end of the Soviet Union in 1991.



The EU can only suppose these declarations do not represent China’s official policy. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) April 23, 2023

Beijing on Monday defended its neutral stance on Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China has always adhered to the principle of mutual respect and equality to develop bilateral friendly and cooperative relations," Mao said.

"Some media misinterpret China's position on the Ukrainian issue and are sowing discord in relations between China and relevant countries," she added, warning "we will be vigilant about this."

Lu has previously acknowledged being part of the so-called "Wolf Warrior" class of Chinese diplomats, a nickname given to those who respond vehemently to critics they perceive as hostile to China.

Poster for the Chinese movie "Wolf Warrior II," the second highest-earning film in China's history, which has given a name to a group of combative Chinese diplomats. copy d'ecran :wellgousa.com

In January 2019, as ambassador to Canada, he accused the north American country of "white supremacy" for calling for the release of two Canadians detained in China, days after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada at the request of the United States.

And last August he sparked outrage by suggesting Taiwanese people would need to be "re-educated" following a Chinese takeover of the self-ruled island.

(With news agencies)

