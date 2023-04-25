EU members look to support Moldova, send muntions to Ukraine to offset Russian expansionism

Geopolitics

EU foreign ministers have agreed to send a civilian mission to Moldova to help bolster its ability to cope with destabilisation efforts from Russia.

EU countries have agreed to send a civilian mission to Moldova to help bolster its ability to cope with destabilisation efforts by Russia while also finalising a roadmap to supply more ammuntion to Ukraine

Moldova – Europe's poorest country – has repeatedly accused Moscow of plotting to topple its government through saboteurs disguised as anti-government protesters, claims Russia has denied.

At a meeting of Europe's Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said: "As one of the countries most affected by the fallout of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, we witness increased and continued Russian attempts to destabilise Moldova with hybrid actions.

"The deployment of this new mission is yet another important political sign of the EU's support in the current difficult circumstances."

The mission would reportedly consist of some 40 experts from EU countries and be deployed to Moldova by May.

With an initial mandate of two years, the operation will include cyber and crisis experts looking to help prepare Moldova to repel potential Russian interference.

Ex-Soviet Moldova applied to join the EU last year at the same time as Ukraine launched its own bid for membership.

Brussels is also looking to impose sanctions on Moldovan oligarchs accused by the pro-Western authorities of helping Moscow to destabilise the country.

Bickering over ammunition for Ukraine

Meanwhile, Borrell also expressed confidence that the bloc would finalise a plan within days to buy ammunition for Ukraine after Kyiv expressed frustration at wrangling among EU member states.

Borrell told reporters in Luxembourg: "Yes, still there is some disagreement. But I am sure everybody will understand that we are in a situation of extreme urgency.

"I am sure that in the following days we will reach [an agreement]."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed frustration last week that the landmark deal sealed last month for EU countries to jointly buy artillery shells for Kyiv has not yet been implemented due to disagreements over how much of the business has to stay within Europe.

Last Thursday he warned: "For Ukraine, the cost of inaction is measured in human lives."

Kuleba made his case directly to the ministers at Monday's meeting, addressing them by video link on the state of the war triggered by Russia's invasion last year.

Artillery rounds, particularly 155mm shells, have become critical to the conflict as Ukrainian and Russian forces wage an intense war of attrition.

Officials say Kyiv is burning through more rounds than its allies can currently produce.

The joint procurement plan is part of a multi-track EU deal to get 1 million artillery shells or missiles to Ukraine within 12 months and ramp up European munitions production, approved by foreign ministers last month.

The bloc has agreed to buy the munitions from EU and Norwegian manufacturers, however diplomats say France – a champion of a stronger European defence sector, with a substantial arms industry of its own – has insisted production itself should take place in the European Union alone.

That stance has frustrated other EU members – including eastern and Baltic countries, Germany and the Netherlands – who have expressed scepticism that European arms industry has the capacity to produce enough shells quickly.

