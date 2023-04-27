EU welcomes China's ‘first step’ towards mediation between Ukraine, Russia

Ukraine - China

Photos of China's President Xi Jinping (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The two talked on 26 April 2023 for the first time since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The European Union said a phone call between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday was “long overdue”, and welcomed the exchange as a “first step” towards China mediating a possible end to the war with Russia.

"It is an important, long overdue first step by China in exercising its responsibilities as a member of the UN Security Council," European Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer said about the the first known call between the two leader since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

"China's leadership needs to use its influence to bring Russia to end its war of aggression, restore Ukraine's territorial integrity and respect its sovereignty, as a basis for a just peace."

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was “glad” about the conversation, that he hoped would be “the first step for China to play a role and convince Russia to stop its aggression".

Xi has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the start of the invasion, but has not spoken with Zelensky, who has said repeatedly he would be open to talks with China.

China has remained neutral on the conflict, and Xi has never condemned Russia’s invasion, but he has come under pressure from Western nations, including French President Emmanuel Macron, to step in and mediate.

Seeking a 'political settlement'

Wednesday’s hour-long phone call was “initiated by the Ukrainian side”, according to Yu Jun from China’s foreign ministry, speaking to a press conference.

According to a Chinese readout of the call, Xi said “dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way forward” and China “stands on the side of peace. Its core stance is to facilitate talks for peace”.

As such, Xi said China would send its Special representative on Eurasian Affairs to Ukraine, with the aim of finding a "political settlement" to the conflict with Russia.

Russia’s foreign ministry noted "the readiness of the Chinese side to make efforts to establish a negotiation process”, but warned that "the Ukrainian authorities and their Western minders have already shown their ability to mess up any peace initiatives"

