India overtakes China to become world's most populous nation

India has overtaken China as the planet's most populous nation.

An estimated 67,000 babies are born on the Indian sub-continent every day. The United Nations has announced that India, already home to more than 1.43 billion, one in every six humans on the planet, this week overtook China and now has more people than any other country.

"By the end of this month, India's population is expected to reach 1,425,775,850 people, matching and then surpassing the population of mainland China," the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs said.

Last week, the UN's annual State of World Population report said the milestone would come by the middle of 2023.

India is overtaking China due to both rapid growth in its own population and a decline in China's which stalled after hitting 1.426 billion in 2022.

Last year, China's fertility rate fell to one of the lower levels in the world at 1.2 births per woman.

India faces huge challenges in providing electricity, food and housing for its growing population.

Many of its cities struggle with water shortages, air and water pollution, and packed slums.

Millions of young people are entering the workforce each year and struggling to find opportunities in an economy that does not have the capacity to provide them all with jobs.

China likely to lose further ground

India's population "is virtually certain" to continue to grow in the coming decades, according to the United Nations.

The median UN projection sees India hitting 1.5 billion by mid-century, though officials stress the actual figure could be much lower or higher.

China's economy is increasingly challenged to fill positions due to its ageing population.

Beijing said last week that its national strategy is designed "to actively respond to population ageing and promoting the three-child birth policy."

"China's demographic dividend has not disappeared. The talent dividend is taking shape, and development momentum remains strong," said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

