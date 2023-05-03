UK rolls out elaborate security operation ahead of King's coronation

BRITAIN - ROYAL FAMILY

A portrait of Britain's King Charles III is displayed in the front window of a beauty salon, in Windsor, on May 2, 2023.

Security in London has been ramped up ahead of Saturday’s coronation of King Charles III – an event expected to attract huge crowds to the British capital. Heads of state from around the world will attend the formal ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

In an operation similar in scale to last year’s funeral of Queen Elizabeth, thousands of police will patrol the streets of London – many over them undercover.

Teams of armed guards, rooftop snipers and military personnel will be on hand to secure the procession route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

Police drones, meanwhile, will be used to monitor crowds for any unusual activity, while counter-terrorism forces will also be on standby in the event of an attack. Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear units are to be deployed also.

Multiple challenges

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat told Times Radio the security operation – which is codenamed Operation Golden Orb and is being overseen by the Met Police gold commander and MI5 – was one of the most important the country had ever put into motion.

"The police are, to put it mildly, all over it, and our intelligence and other security forces are extremely aware of the challenge that we face," Tugendhat said.

Months of planning had gone into preparing for the coronation, Tugendhat added, with strategies in place to counter any number of threats – including planned anti-monarchy and environmental protests.

A special air traffic control schedule has been drawn up for dignitaries flying into the country, with security tightened at a range of landing spots outside of the capital.

British media reports put the cost of the coronation at some £250 million (€284 million), with £150 million used for the security operation alone.

The priceless collection of Crown Jewels, which will be used in the religious crowning ceremony, have been moved from their main home at the Tower of London.

