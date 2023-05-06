Anti-monarchists arrested at King Charles Coronation protest

Britain - Royal Family

Members of the anti-monarchist group Republic stage a protest close to where King Charles III was to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023.

Police in London arrested the leader of the anti-monarchy group Republic just hours before the coronation of King Charles III began on Saturday. A number of other protesters who had gathered among the crowds lining the procession route in central London were also detained.

Six protesters wearing yellow "Not My King" t-shirts were detained at a protest in Trafalgar Square on Saturday morning.

They included Republic's CEO Graham Smith, the group said. A photo posted on Twitter showed Smith sitting on the ground surrounded by police officers.

Republic said the arrests were made while they were unloading placards near the Coronation procession route.

Police did not confirm Smith's arrest but said they had arrested four people on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and three people on suspicion of possessing articles to cause criminal damage in what they called a "significant police operation".

Human Rights Watch slammed the arrests as "incredibly alarming".

"This is something you would expect to see in Moscow, not London," the campaign group said, attacking the UK government for its "increasingly averse" stance on public demonstrations.

"NOT MY KING"

Some anti-monarchy protesters had held up signs saying "privatise them" and "abolish the monarchy, not the right to protest", and "Not My King".

Most of the anti-monarchy protesters on Saturday had congregated in Trafalgar Square next to the bronze statue of King Charles I, who was beheaded in 1649, leading to a short-lived republic.

Although they were in a minority compared with the tens of thousands gathered on London’s streets to support the king, polls suggest support for the monarchy is declining and is weakest among young people.

« #NotmyKing ! » scandent des membres du groupe « Republic » à Trafalgar Square, alors que leur leader Graham Smith a été arrêté il y a quelques minutes par la police #Coronation @LePoint pic.twitter.com/R898qGFF6l — Laure Van Ruymbeke (@Laure_vr) May 6, 2023

A poll by YouGov last month found 64 percent of people in Britain said they had little or no interest in the coronation. Among those aged 18 to 24, the number voicing little or no interest rose to 75 percent.

Since Charles became king last September, there have been protests at royal events. He was heckled at a Commonwealth Day event at Westminster Abbey in March and targeted with eggs in York in November.

The death of the queen has also reignited debate in other parts of the world, such as Australia and Jamaica, about the need to retain Charles as their head of state.

(with newswires)

