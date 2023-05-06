London crowd pomped up for King Charles's coronation

BRITAIN - ROYAL FAMILY

A flag showing Britain's King Charles III flutters in the breeze as royal fans camp out on The Mall on the procession route near to Buckingham Palace in central London, on May 5, 2023, ahead of the coronation weekend.

World leaders, celebrities and royal enthusiasts from across the globe have descended upon London for Saturday’s coronation of King Charles III – the most important ceremonial event staged by Britain in a generation.

Occasional bursts of rain did little to dampen the spirits of thousands of people camped out since Friday on The Mall, the flag-lined boulevard that charts a path to Buckingham Palace.

Union Jacks were draped across trees, tents, camp chairs and metal barricades – alongside flags from dozens of other countries that make up the Commonwealth – while fans turned up clad in a dizzying array of royal paraphernalia.

“We go to most of the events and it’s just so lovely to come to a coronation instead of a funeral,” says one royal watcher, Barbara, who had a prime spot on The Mall seven months ago following the passing of the Queen.

This time round, she told RFI, grief has given way to joy. “It’s really nice to be here with all these happy people waving flags.”

Surprise walkabout

The crowds, who tirelessly cheered on the bin folk as they swept past to collect any rubbish that spilled on to The Mall, were treated to a surprise walkabout by Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The 74-year-old monarch, his son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate stunned ecstatic well-wishers on both sides of the boulevard as they shook hands and chatted to the crowd.

Earlier the King took part in a coronation rehearsal at Westminster Abbey, where he’ll be crowned alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, in an ornate but slimmed down religious ceremony that will cement his place as head of state.

