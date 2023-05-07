Older generation tells tale of two coronations at London street party

BRITAIN - ROYAL FAMILY

People take part in a Big Lunch event to celebrate the coronation of Britain's King Charles, in Napier Avenue in Fulham, London, on 7 May, 2023.

Thousands of people joined in coronation parties and lunches across Britain on Sunday as part of ongoing celebrations to mark the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Members of the royal family greeted royal revellers at events in Windsor ahead of a star-studded coronation concert and light show in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace, the King and Queen said they had been “deeply touched” by the show of public support.

For some of the older generation at a street bash in Richmond upon Thames, in west London, it was their second time watching a British monarch ascend the throne.

'Magical'

Actress Diana Payan, 88, recounts her memory watching Queen Elizabeth’s coronation – the first to be televised and broadcast live – back in 1953.

“I was about to leave drama school at that time and we had the day off because it was the coronation,” Payan tells RFI.

“At 17 or 18 you don’t care much about the royal family, but it was magical.

“We did have a television … This is the funny part to me: It seemed spectacular and yet I know it was on a tiny black and white screen.”

Residents host a coronation street party in Richmond upon Thames, in west London, on 7 May, 2023. © RFI Amanda Morrow

Another local resident, 91-year-old Elizabeth Bowden, said she enjoyed being able to see King Charles up close on the television as he was crowned – which wasn’t quite the case with his mother.

“It was much better because you could see what was going on. He (Charles) came and touched her (Camilla’s) face. They held hands together, and walked down the aisle together,” Bowden says.

“They didn’t do that before. The man (Prince Philip) went first and the Queen was behind him.”

While polls show the royal family is losing its relevance in modern Britain, almost half the population said they intended to take part in coronation-related celebrations over the weekend and bank holiday Monday.

