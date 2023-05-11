Germany approves tougher migration measures

Migration

People visit a job fair for refugees from Ukraine in the foyer of the World Trade Centre in Dresden, Germany.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the heads of Germany's 16 states have agreed on new measures to tackle soaring migration after crunch talks.

In the first four months of 2023, some 101,981 asylum applications were filed in Germany, an increase of 78 percent from the same period in 2022.

Almost 218,000 applications were filed in Germany last year, the highest number since 2015-16, with the largest number of newcomers hailing from war-torn Syria and Afghanistan, followed by Turkey and Iraq.

In addition, more than a million people arrived from Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion of the country.

Ukrainian refugees queue for food in the welcome area after their arrival at the main train station in Berlin, Germany, March 8, 2022. Nearly one million people applied for international protection in the European Union in 2022, the most since the refugee crisis of 2015-2016. The EU agency for asylum said Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 that 966,000 asylum applications were made, up 50% from 2021. © Michael Sohn / AP

IT systems

In Wednesday's agreement, a modernisation of IT systems is due to help accelerate the processing of asylum applications, which currently takes 26 months on average, potentially speeding up the expulsions of those with unsuccessful bids.

An extension of the maximum detention period for migrants from 10 to 28 days was agreed to make it easier to order and maintain their detention before a possible expulsion.

Germany will also aim to reach "new migrant partnerships" with the countries of origin of the new arrivals, Scholz told a press conference.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his speech during a debate about Europe, Tuesday, may 9, 2023 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) AP - Jean-Francois Badias

Scholz said the agreements would facilitate the arrival of "qualified staff" from the relevant nations in exchange for deals allowing the return of irregular migrants.

The federal government and the regions opted against implementing permanent border checks with neighbouring countries, but refused to rule it out.

Schengen Borders Code

Germany will apply the restrictions under the the Schengen Borders Code (SBC,) which provides EU member states with "the capability of temporarily reintroducing border control at the internal borders in the event of a serious threat to public policy or internal security."

Currently, according to the website of the European Commission, 13 of the 26 Schengen countries already have temporarily reintroduced border controls. Germany only applies fixed controls to everyone passing through along its border with Austria.

Those regulations were imposed by Germany, together with Denmark, Norway, Austria and Sweden for a period of five months, which ended on 11 May.

Then, Germany cited "strain on national refugee reception facilities, need to increase security of critical infrastructures" as a reason, but given the latest deal, these last measures seem to have fallen short of stemming the flow.

The new agreement also says that "to return persons who are obliged to leave the country to their countries of origin, it is necessary to improve cooperation with numerous countries of origin".

Scholz said "similar measures" would be taken with other neighbouring countries according to the situation.

Germany also borders Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland and Switzerland.

In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 file photo, officers of the German Federal Police check passengers arriving by plane from Prague at the Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt, AP - Boris Roessler

Long-term solution

The government also committed to giving a further €1 billion to the states, with a working group to examine a long-term solution.

Regional leaders have long been demanding more help and money to cope with the new arrivals, with many being forced to build temporary shelters.

"Controlling and limiting irregular migration" is a priority for Germany, Scholz said.

The recent influx of asylum seekers has coincided with a rise in support for the far-right AfD party, especially in ex-communist eastern Germany.

The anti-migrant party is currently polling at around 15 percent, compared with 10.3 percent in the last general election in 2021.

(with wires)

