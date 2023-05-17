Reporters Without Borders and media leaders and call for liberation of Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai

Press freedom

Media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily, walks to a prison van to head to court, after being charged under the national security law, in Hong Kong, China December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reporters Without Borders and over a hundred international media leaders called on Tuesday for the "immediate release" of Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai, an “emblematic figure in the fight for press freedom in Hong Kong and globally," who was detained by Chinese authorities 2020 and is still in jail.

Lai founded the Apple Daily, a newspaper known for its criticism of the Chinese government, but was forced to shut it down.

The NGO statement, signed by publishers and editors-in-chief from 42 countries, including 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureates Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa, warns that Lai may face “a possible life sentence under the draconian national security law."

Lai, whose trial is set for 25 September, is charged with "collusion with foreign forces," which is a violation of Hong Kong strict new National Security Law imposed by Beijing following the 2019 pro-democracy protests. This offense carries a potential life sentence.

RSF points out that Lai is already serving sentences for his participation in the protests and for alleged fraud, and that bail has been consistently denied.

By targeting Lai, "the Chinese regime has extended its attempts to control information beyond its borders,” making it “a matter of concern for the entire world," said the signatories of the appeal, including A.G. Sulzberger, the publisher of The New York Times, and Jérôme Fenoglio, the director of French daily Le Monde.

🚨 #HongKong: Jimmy Lai has fought for press freedom his whole life - and now it's our turn to fight for him.

RSF's @rebecca_vincent explains why we've brought together 116 media leaders from around the world, united in a single call on Hong Kong: #FreeJimmyLai! pic.twitter.com/kknI5aahz5 — RSF (@RSF_inter) May 16, 2023

The prosecutions are “part of a broader wave of repression,” according to the signatories, who expressed “deep concern” about the rapid deterioration of press freedom in Hong Kong.

"Immedeate release"

“We stand with Jimmy Lai. We believe he has been targeted for publishing independent reporting, and we condemn all charges against him. We call for his immediate release,” the signatories declared.

They also called for the release of all 13 currently detained journalists in Hong Kong, and for any remaining charges to be dropped against all 28 journalists targeted under national security and other laws over the past three years.

The statement calls upon the “immediate reopening” of media outlets like Apple Daily and Stand News, which had their asset frozen, while employees faced a wave of arrests in 2021.

"Hong Kong is now a city buried under a cloud of fear," according to Jimmy Lai's son, Sebastien, who was quoted in the statement.

According to RSF's World Press Freedom Index for 2023, Hong Kong is currently at the 140th position on a list of 180 countries, having fallen 122 places "in just 20 years." China, ranks 179th, just ahead of North Korea, the world’s worst country for journalists.

World map that goes with the 2023 RSF Press Freedom Indiex, depicting global levels of press freedom from light green (good) to deep red (repressive). © RSF

(with newswires)

