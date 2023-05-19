Iran executes three men arrested in protests over death of Mahsa Amini

Iranian protests

This image posted to Twitter on October 26, 2022 shows an unveiled woman standing on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way towards Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Mahsa Amini's home town.

Iranian authorities have executed three men convicted of violence against security forces during protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, who died days after she was arrested for allegedly wearing her headscarf too loosely.

Advertising Read more

Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi were convicted of "moharebeh", or "war against God", for drawing a gun during a demonstration in the central city of Isfahan.

The confrontation resulted in the deaths of three members of the security forces, the judiciary's Mizan Online news website said.

Their death sentences by hanging were upheld by the judiciary.

#BREAKING Despite global pleas, Iran’s regime on Friday morning executed Majid Kazemi, Saeed Yaghoubi and Saleh Mirhashemi, the three protesters convicted over the death of two members of IRGC’s Basij militia and a police officer in protests of November last year. pic.twitter.com/db4EgMDKUC — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) May 19, 2023

Death of Amini

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died on September 16, three days after her arrest by the notorious morality police while visiting Tehran with her younger brother.

During the protests, which Tehran labelled as foreign-instigated "riots", thousands of Iranians were arrested, and hundreds killed including dozens of security forces.

mural of Mahsa Amini painted by Sydney artist Scottie Marsh is seen on October 28, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. Mahsa Amini died while in the custody Iran's morality police in September. © Don Arnold / Getty

Friday’s hangings bring the total number of Iranians executed in connection with the protests to seven.

Kazemi, Mirhashemi and Yaghoubi were arrested in November and sentenced to death in January.

They were also charged with membership of "illegal groups with the intention of disrupting national security and collusion leading to crimes against internal security", Mizan said.

It noted "evidence and documents in the case and the clear statements made by the accused" showed that "the shootings carried out by these three people led to the martyrdom of three security forces".

Iran executes more people a year than any other nation except China, according to human rights groups including Amnesty International.

Last year, 576 people were put to death, up from 314 the year before, as the government tried to put down a popular uprising, according to an Amnesty report on executions and the death penalty.

(with wires)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe