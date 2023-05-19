Ukraine's Zelensky takes campaign against Russia to Arab summit, G7

War in Ukraine

In this photo provided by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is greeted by Prince Badr Bin Sultan, deputy governor of Mecca, right, upon his arrival at Jeddah airport, Saudi Arabia, Friday, May 19, 2023.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a summit of Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia on Friday before what a senior official said would be a trip to Japan for a meeting with the leaders of the world’s most powerful democracies.

Zelensky’s office said he was invited to attend the Arab League summit in Jeddah where he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before holding other bilateral meetings.

They discussed Zelensky’s peace plan, the security situation in Ukraine and possible investments in the reconstruction of the country, a presidential statement said. Zelensky also invited Prince Mohammed to visit Ukraine.

Zelensky urged leaders at the summit to resist Moscow’s influence and consider his peace proposals, which include the withdrawal of the Kremlin’s forces from occupied areas of Ukraine.

“I’m more than sure that none of you will agree to surrender a third of your country to the invaders,” Zelensky said in English.

“Another priority is the protection of the Muslim community of Ukraine,” Zelensky said. “Crimea was the first to suffer from the Russian occupation, and most of those who suffer repression in occupied Crimea are Muslims.”

Crimean Tatar leader Mustafa Dzhemilev accompanied Zelensky on the visit.

Zelensky will later travel to a Group of Seven summit in Japan where leaders of the world’s most powerful democracies aim to step up punishment on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, according to Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.

However, Danilov’s office later posted a statement backtracking on his announcement and saying Zelensky would appear at the G7 summit via video link. Zelensky’s movements are kept secret for security reasons.

