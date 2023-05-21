Macron salutes Zelensky's G7 tour as Biden pledges more military aid for Ukraine

War in Ukraine

The American president, Joe Biden, met his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima in Japan.

French president Emmanuel Macron was preparing to leave the G7 meeting in Japan on Sunday after hailing the presence of the Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky at the gathering of the seven most industrialised nations and several growing economies.

"This G7 is first and foremost a G7 of unity, of support for Ukraine,” Macron told reporters ahead of his departure for Mongolia.

"It's also an opportunity – and this is what led to President Zelensky to come here – to discuss, exchange views and convince partners of this bigger version of the G7."

Macron called Zelensky's surprise visit to Hiroshima a game changer as it would allow the Ukrainian leader the chance to put his case to counterparts in Brazil and India who have failed to condemn the Russian offensive since February 2022.

Brazil’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has accused western countries of encouraging the war while the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, has backed calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine but not openly criticised the offensive ordered by the Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Talks

Following talks with Zelensky on Saturday, Modi told him: “I understand your pain and the pain of Ukrainian citizens very well. I can assure you that to resolve this India and, me personally, will do whatever we can do.”

On Sunday, the US president Joe Biden announced a package of nearly 400 million euros of military aid to include ammunition, artillery, armoured vehicles and training.

Biden told a press conference that he had received an assurance from Zelensky that western provided F-16 fighter jets would not be deployed for raids in Russian territory but would be used on Russian troops inside Ukraine.

“Russia started this war and Russia can end it today by withdrawing its troops from internationally recognised borders,” Biden added.

Resolve

“I once more share and assured President Zelensky that we will not waver. Putin will not break our resolve.”

In his post summit press conference, Zelensky said that international law would be invalidated if Russia were able to keep occupied land in any ceasefire deal.

“If the level of evil and stupidity in Russia’s actions are left unchecked, the world will inevitably become a wreck,” he said.

“It is only a matter of time before other criminals in public office want to wage similar wars.

“If Russia is allowed to keep even a slither of the territory it occupies, international law will never again apply.”

