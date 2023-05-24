German police stage nationwide raids against climate activists

Security

German investigators have carried out nationwide raids against members of the German climate protest group Last Generation (Letzte Generation), which authorities say is being investigated for suspected criminal activity.

Police officers carry away two activists of environmental group Last Generation (Letzte Generation) who had glued themselved to a street during climate action in Berlin on April 25, 2023.

Some 15 properties in seven German states – seven German states, including Bavaria and Berlin – have been searched as part of the raids conducted on behalf of the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office (LKA) and the Munich General Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Members of the group have in the past sparked controversy over the past year by glueing themselves to roads to block traffic and by targeting artworks.

The organisation says its protests are exclusively non-violent.

'Numerous complaints'

Munich prosecutor said the LKA was is in the preliminary stages of an investigation, based on “numerous criminal complaints received from the population” against seven members of Last Generation aged between 22 and 38 years.

The suspects are accused of organising a fundraising campaign to finance "further criminal acts" via advertising it on its website.

Authorities said at least 1.4 million euros had been collected.

Two defendants are also suspected of having attempted to sabotage the Trieste-Ingolstadt oil pipeline in April 2022, according to the LKA.

Last Generation's homepage has been shut down and possessions belonging to group members have been seized.

On its Twitter page the group accused the government of breaching the constitution, saying some members had had guns pointed at them.

It said supporters could still donate via an associated charity.

