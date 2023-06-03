Pope Francis to visit Mongolia, home to just 1,300 Catholics

Pope Francis

Pope Francis will travel in early September to Mongolia – a country with few Catholic faithful but that is strategically significant for the Roman Catholic Church due to its proximity to China.

Pope Francis waves from the windom of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's square during the Regina Coeli prayer on May 21, 2023 in The Vatican.

The Vatican announced the trip (31 August to 4 September) in a brief statement on Saturday, saying it was being made at the invitation of the country's president and Catholic leaders. Details would be announced in the next few weeks, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

Last August, Francis named Archbishop Giorgio Marengo, an Italian, the first cardinal to be based in Mongolia, where he is the Catholic Church's administrator.

Marengo was in Rome last month and met with the pope to discuss the trip.

Francis first spoke of the possibility of going to Mongolia in a conversation with reporters aboard the papal plane returning from a trip to Africa in February.

According to Fides, the news agency of the Vatican's missionary activities, there are about 1,300 baptized Catholics in Mongolia among a population of about 3.3 million people.

The US State Department says about 60 percent of the population identifies as religious while the remainder has no religious identity.

Among those who express a religious identity, 87.1 percent identify as Buddhist, 5.4 pecent as Muslim, 4.2 percent as Shamanist, 2.2 percent as Christian, and 1.1 percent as followers of other religions.

Close ties with China

Although the number of Catholics in Mongolia is smaller that most individual parish churches in many countries, the country is significant for the Vatican.

It has a long border and close ties with China, where the Vatican is trying to improve the situation of the estimated 12 million Catholics in the communist country.

The Vatican has not had diplomatic relations with Beijing since 1951, but signed an accord in 2018 on the appointment of bishops

Mongolia, once known as Outer Mongolia, was part of China until 1921, when it achieved independence with the help of the then Soviet Union. Inner Mongolia remained part of China.

Visiting places where Catholics are a minority is also part of Francis' policy of drawing attention to people and problems in what he has called the peripheries of society and of the world.

He still has not visited most of the capitals of Western Europe in his 10 years as head of the 1.3 billion-member Church.

Francis is due to visit Portugal from 2-6 August to attend the World Youth Day in Lisbon and visit the Shrine of Fatima.

He has said he said he would probably go to India next year.

