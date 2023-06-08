British PM in Washington to reinforce US-UK relations as Ukraine tops the agenda

UK - US RELATIONS

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in Washington for a two-day visit with the war in Ukraine high on the agenda while also underlining that post-Brexit Britain remains a staunch American ally in a world of emboldened authoritarian states.

As things stand, the US and UK are the two biggest military donors to Ukraine, and the war will be the focus of Sunak’s meeting this Thursday at the White House with US President Joe Biden.

The breaching of a major dam in southern Ukraine, which sent floodwaters gushing through towns and over farmland, has given the subject added urgency.

Neither Washington nor London has officially accused Russia of blowing up the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, but Sunak told reporters during his flight to Washington that it would “demonstrate the new lows that we would have seen from Russian aggression.”

Britain and the US are lead players in an international effort to give Ukraine F-16 fighter jets, and talks are also likely to include extra air defence measures against Russian bombardment as Ukraine launches a counter-offensive to retake occupied territory.

The trip is Sunak’s first to the US capital since he took office in October, but is his fourth meeting with Biden in as many months.

The two leaders have crossed paths at a Group of Seven summit in Japan, in Northern Ireland and at a three-way defence meeting with Australia in San Diego.

The UK and US have always worked in lockstep to protect our people and uphold our way of life.



As the challenges and threats we face change, we need to build an alliance that also protects and grows our economies.



Free market Vs. Big government

43-year-old Sunak and 80-year-old Biden are very different politicians.

Sunak is an heir of free marketeer Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and wary of big government interventions in the economy such as Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act – a huge package of tax breaks and subsidies aimed at boosting green industries.

But he’s also pragmatic, having restored stability to Britain’s government after the turbulent terms of predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

Sunak, who was chosen by the governing Conservatives to replace Truss, has reassured Washington by smoothing relations with the EU, striking a deal with Brussels to resolve a long-festering dispute over Northern Ireland trade.

In his meeting with Biden, Sunak will push for closer economic ties between the US and UK, arguing that economic cooperation is as crucial to security as defense alliances.

Sunak reportedly wants to discuss ways to protect supply chains from hostile actors and how to ensure China doesn’t corner the market on producing semiconductors and other key technological components.

He won’t, however, be pushing for a UK-US free trade agreement, as that long-cherished goal of Brexit supporters is currently on ice.

AI regulation

Sunak – a Stanford University MBA graduate who dreams of creating a British Silicon Valley – also wants to discuss the promise and perils of Artificial Intelligence.

He’s eager to make sure the UK is not excluded from US-EU talks on the subject.

Meanwhile, Sunak has floated an idea that the UK could be a centre for regulating the fast-moving technology, though no major news on that front is expected during his visit.

Sunak is also due to meet US business executives and hold talks with congressional leaders, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy, on Capitol Hill.

On Wednesday evening, he’ll attend a Washington Nationals baseball game – though he won’t throw out the opening pitch, to the disappointment of the British media.

Sunak stressed he was never meant to throw out the pitch at the game, which includes military bands and a flyover to celebrate of US-UK ties.

“My sport is more cricket than baseball, in any case,” Sunak quipped.

