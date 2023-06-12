NATO begins biggest ever air drills over Europe in show of force against Russia

War games

NATO has begun the largest European air drills in its history as the military alliance seeks to demonstrate to potential adversaries that it is prepared to defend "every centimetre" of its members' territory.

A badge on the uniform of an US soldier preparing for the Air Defender 23 exercises at the military airport of Jagel, northern Germany, on 9 June 2023. The drills are taking place from 12 to 23 June 2023.

The Air Defender 23 exercise, starting on Monday and hosted by Germany, will see 10,000 participants and 250 aircraft from 25 nations respond to a simulated attack on a NATO member country.

"We are showing that NATO territory is our red line, that we are prepared to defend every centimetre of this territory," said Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz of the German air force, which is coordinating the exercise.

The United States alone is sending 2,000 personnel and about 100 aircraft to take part in the training manoeuvres, which will continue until 23 June.

"I would be pretty surprised if any world leader was not taking note of what this shows in terms of the spirit of this alliance, which means the strength of this alliance," said the US ambassador to Germany, Amy Gutmann.

"And that includes Mr Putin," she added, referring to the Russian president.

While the drill has been planned for several years, Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 jolted NATO into preparing in earnest for the possibility of an attack on its territory.

Japan and Sweden, which is hoping to join the alliance, are also taking part in the exercise.

Air traffic disruption

Three flight zones over Germany will be closed to civilian planes at different intervals during the exercise.

Authorities have said the drill will cause some disruption to passenger flights in Europe.

While the German air force insists it will be minor, German air traffic controller's union GdF has warned that the drills could have a "massive impact".

German airports have extended their operating hours over the ten days in a bid to avoid flight cancellations.

(with wires)

