Dozens killed after migrant ships capsizes off Greece

MIGRAnt CRISIS

At least 59 migrants drowned early on Wednesday and more were feared missing when their boat capsized and sank off Greece, the country's coast guard said. Some 100 people were rescued.

Survivors arrive in Kalamata after a boat carrying migrants sank in international waters in the Ionian Sea on June 14, 2023.

The accident occurred in international waters in the Ionian Sea and prompted an extensive rescue operation complicated by strong winds, the coastguard said earlier.

Along with navy vessels, the operation included an army plane and helicopter as well as six other boats that were in the area.

“Since very early Wednesday, an extensive rescue operation is underway off Pylos, after a fishing boat capsized with a large number of migrants onboard,” the coastguard said.

Those rescued were being brought to Kalamata, though four in serious condition were transferred by helicopter to the port’s hospital.

The Greek coastguard said it was unclear how many passengers might still be missing.

The shipwreck was the deadliest off Greece this year.

'Help refused'

A surveillance plane with Europe’s Frontex agency had spotted the boat Tuesday afternoon, but the passengers “refused any help”, the coastguard added.

It later said that none on board were wearing life jackets, and did not immediately disclose their nationalities.

Six coast guard vessels, a navy frigate, a military transport plane, an air force helicopter, several private vessels and a drone from the EU border protection agency Frontex were all taking part in the search.

Authorities said it appeared the migrants had departed from Libya and were heading for Italy.

Rise in crossings

Greece along with Italy and Spain have long been the main landing points for the tens of thousands of people seeking to reach Europe from Africa and the Middle East.

Smugglers are increasingly taking larger boats into international waters off the Greek mainland to avoid local coast guard patrols.

Greece is also facing an increase of crossing attempts from Turkey on southern routes near the Cyclades islands and toward the Peloponnese peninsula, hoping to avoid patrols in the northern Aegean Sea.

Rescue operations are common, but last month the Greek government came under international pressure over video footage reportedly showing the forceful expulsion of migrants who were set adrift at sea.

Greece and other EU member states on the south and southeastern rim of the bloc say they are being unfairly tasked with managing arrivals of undocumented migrants.

(with AFP)

