Nearly one in 10 jobs could be replaced by AI within decade, says OECD

A study by the OECD has found that 24 percent of existing jobs will be affected by the rise of artificial intelligence, while 9 percent may disappear altogether.

To be published in July, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development report warns that highly skilled workers are at risk of being replaced by AI.

"This time, the jobs that can be automated are higher intellectual jobs, in the tertiary sector, unlike previous industrial revolutions, which destroyed blue-collar jobs," Stefano Scarpetta, director of research at the OECD, told France Télévisions this week.

Based on interviews with 5,000 workers from OECD countries, in 2,000 companies in the finance and manufacturing sectors, the organisation also noted the fears caused by AI.

Some 30 percent of workers questioned said they were "worried" about its development, while 19 percent said they were "very worried" and felt that their jobs were under threat.

But this forecast is already almost obsolete, according to Scarpetta.

"We carried out this study before ChatGPT went online," he pointed out.

The content generator published by the American company OpenAI is changing the game a little more, he said, and "more jobs than expected may be affected, and the impact on the world of work may even be more widespread than we thought".

Jobs created in cybersecurity

In March, the US bank Goldman Sachs published an estimate that 300 million jobs worldwide could be replaced by AI in the next few years.

These are mainly office jobs and administrative tasks, as opposed to construction and maintenance jobs.

According to the World Economic Forum, 83 million jobs are likely to be lost over the next five years – but another 69 million jobs could be created, with high demand in the cybersecurity and new technology sectors.

