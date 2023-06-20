Greek coastguard under scrutiny over handling of migrant ship disaster

Migrant crisis

The Greek coast guard is facing questions over its handling of the sinking of a fishing trawler last week with hundreds of migrants on board.

Greek coast guard transfer body bags carrying migrants who died after their boat capcised in open sea on 14 June.

The Greek coastguard, which had been shadowing the boat for 15 hours before it capcised, has come under increasing scrutiny over its response to the fishing trawler that capsized with hundreds of migrants on board on 14 June, on its way from the Libyan coast city of Tobruk.

Authorities still have no clear idea how many people were aboard, with estimates ranging from 400 to over 700

The confirmed death toll is 81, after the recovery of three more bodies on Monday.

Only 104 people are known to have survived, and the chance of finding more is very low, as the boat sank in some of the Mediterranean’s deepest waters.

Refusing Greek help?

Greek authorities say the vessel repeatedly refused their help, saying it wanted to go to Italy.

The coast guard denied reports that they ignored a call for help from an advocacy group that was in communication with the vessel. It also denied that the vessel was stationary for hours before it capsized.

On Monday, the coastguard said the ship had sailed about 30 nautical miles from its detection to its sinking.

The United Nations has called for in-depth investigations and urgent action to prevent further tragedies.

Pakistan in mourning

Victims are from Syria, Egypt and Pakistan – many from Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Pakistan has officially counted at least 21 victims, and declared a national day of mourning on Monday.

Authorities in Pakistan arrested 14 people on suspicion of alleged trafficking.

Greece is holding nine suspected smugglers, all from Egypt, who have pleaded not guilty.

One of the lawyers said his client denied he was a smuggler, saying he was instead a victim who had paid to be taken to Italy.

Greek politics

Greece last week declared three days of mourning over what could turn out to be the country’s deadliest sea disaster.

Politicians temporarily suspended their campaign for Sunday’s national elections.

The former conservative government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who called for new elections in May and who is expected to win on Sunday, has followed a strict immigration policy and emphasised security and border lockdowns.

Greek media and NGOs have repeatedly accused Greece of carrying out illegal expulsions of migrants in the Aegean Sea, a charge rejected by the previous government.

(with newswires)

