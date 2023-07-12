Divisive EU biodiversity bill narrowly endorsed by European Parliament

BIODIVERSITY

The European Parliament has backed a key biodiversity bill aimed at rewilding EU land and water habitats by a slim majority, overcoming a backlash by conservative lawmakers who said it would hurt farmers.

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg looks on as she takes part in a demonstration with activists in favor of the nature restoration law in front of the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, eastern France, on July 11, 2023.

The text endorsing the Nature Restoration Law passed on Wednesday with 336 votes in favour, 300 against and 13 abstentions, setting the scene for the parliament to negotiate a final law on the issue with the governments of EU member states.

The parliament's biggest political grouping – the conservative European People's Party – had sought to shoot down the text, arguing that it would reduce EU food security and limit possibilities to build wind and hydroelectric energy facilities.

But it was outnumbered by other lawmakers who feared defeat of the text would send a signal that Europe was backing away from its environmental goals.

The conservative EPP opposition to it – supported by extreme-right lawmakers – meant parts of the text were amended in ways that left-wing lawmakers said watered it down.

Much of the political fight around the text stemmed from electoral manoeuvres as parties position themselves ahead of EU elections to take place in June 2024.

Nature restoration law: MEPs have adopted their position for negotiations with Council.



The EU must have restoration measures in place by 2030 covering at least 20% of its land and sea areas, say MEPs. — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) July 12, 2023

Defending 'farmers interests'

The Nature Restoration Act – initiated by the European Commission – aims to resuscitate degraded ecosystems by boosting forested areas, marine habitats and increasing connectivity between rivers.

It notably seeks to grow populations of bees, birds and butterflies – especially on farmland – which would also be encouraged to bring back marshlands previously drained.

The EPP had called the bill a "bad proposal" and that farmers' concerns deserved to be listened to.

Lively meeting today with climate activists. I confirmed our commitment to the European climate and biodiversity goals and welcomed the democratic debate. We are for nature restoration, but against this nature restoration law. We need a new proposal. pic.twitter.com/FL87XvR4cO — Manfred Weber (@ManfredWeber) July 11, 2023

The European People's Party chief in the EU parliament, Manfred Weber, said in the lead-up to Wednesday's vote that "our approach is bridge-building" and that was why it wanted the current proposal to be scrapped and another drawn up.

However, EU lawmakers and commission officials said the proposed bill had to pass because the electoral calendar meant no other text was possible before the European elections.

Bitter victory for Greens

According to the Greens grouping in the EU parliament, the outcome was "a victory, but a bitter victory."

Green MEP, Caroline Roose, said, "The obstruction by the right, the extreme-right and some of the liberals has led to a largely watered-down version being adopted."

✨PRESS RELEASE✨

It's been months in the making, but we have a #NatureRestorationLaw! 🥳

Despite the report being weakened, the law still gives us hope we can #RestoreOcean 🌊🐙🪸

🔗 https://t.co/breyJrxLdW #RestoreNature pic.twitter.com/3cZuWPSRvm — Seas At Risk (@SeasAtRisk) July 12, 2023

Meanwhile, a non-governmental organisation lobbying for maritime environmental protections, Seas At Risk, also criticised what it called "populist grandstanding" by right-wing and far-right lawmakers, and the "significantly weakened" final position.

However, Greenpeace, hailed the adoption of what it said would be a "clear benchmark" to judge EU governments on how they improve biodiversity.

