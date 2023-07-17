Algerian president in China to push bid to join BRICS group of emerging markets

Geopolitics

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune starts a four-day visit to China on Monday as part of an effort to joint the BRICS group of emerging markets.

Tebboune's trip to China follows his recent visit to Russia, during which he expressed Algeria's keen interest in joining the BRICS group.

BRICS is a loose alliance between emerging market states Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, set up as a counterweight against what is perceived as Western domination of the global economy.

Algeria decared independence from France over sixty years ago and has tried to steer its own course ever since.

Currently, Algiers is strengthening its ties with China at a moment when the EU and the US are increasingly hesitant to engage with Beijing.

The two countries signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership agreement" in 2014 and Algeria became an active partner in China's multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative, which includes the development of the Gara Djebilet iron deposit in Tindouf province, and a $7 billion fertiliser production facility situated in the Tebessa region.

An Algerian BRICS membership may expand cooperation with other emerging markets as well.

Formal support

Last month, Ethiopia, one of Africa's fastest-growing economies, asked to join the BRICS bloc of emerging markets.

Last year Argentina, the world's 23rd-largest economy, said it had received China's formal support to join the group,

South Africa will host the next summit in August as planned, amid speculation it could be moved to a location where Russia's President Vladimir Putin could not be arrested over war crimes accusations.

BRICS countries account for more than 40 percent of the world's population and about 26 percent of the global economy.

