France slams Russia's suspension of black sea grain deal as 'blackmail'

Ukraine war

Russia attacked Ukraine's port of Odesa with missiles and drones overnight, after pulling out of a deal to allow Ukraine to export grain from the black se - a decision that France denounced as “blackmail” impacting global food security.

A ship carrying 23,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat leaves from the Pivdennyi Seaport near Odesa, Ukraine, 16 August 2022.

The Russian attack followed a promise to retaliate for Monday’s explosion on Russia’s bridge to the occupied Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow said came from strikes by Ukranian drones.

Shortly after the bridge was knocked out, Russia announced it was pulling out of the UN-brokered Black Sea grain initiative signed in July 2022, by not approving its second extension.

Ukraine's Black Sea ports

The agreement had lifted a Russian blockade on Ukraine’s Black Sea ports and had allowed for Ukraine to export nearly 33 million tones of grain through waters patrolled by the Russian navy.

Ukraine and Russia are among the world's biggest exporters of grain and other food that helps support some of the world’s poorest countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukraine and European allies had not held up their end of the deal to allow Russian grain and fertiliser to be exported along with what was coming out of Ukraine.

France joined the European Union and other allies in denouncing Russia’s decision to pull out of the deal.

"Russia is solely responsible for blocking navigation in this maritime space and imposes an illegal blockade on Ukrainian ports. It must stop its blackmail on world food security and reconsider its decision,” the French foreign ministry said in a statement.

France and partners

In the face of the blockade, France said it will continue to work with its partners to get food out to the most vulnerable populations in the world, notably in Africa and the Middle East.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre told media that the European Union managed to export 38 million tonnes of grain from Ukraine since March 2022.

