Israel recognises Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara, mulls opening consulate

Western Saraha

Israel has recognised Morocco's sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara region and is considering opening a consulate in the Moroccan-controlled part of the territory.

A street after in Dakhla, Western Sahara, where Israel is considering opening a consulate, after recognising Morocco's soverignty over the entire disputed territory.

Citing a letter from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the royal office in Rabat announced Monday "the State of Israel's decision to recognise Morocco's sovereignty", and its looking into opening a consulate in Dakhla, a town in the Moroccan part of the desert region.

Twenty-eight other countries - mostly African and Arab - have opened consulates in Dakhla or the city of Laayoune, in what Morocco sees as tangible support for its Western Saharan rule.

Normalising relations

The mineral-rich region has been contested since 1975, when colonial ruler Spain withdrew, which sparked a 15-year war between Morocco and the Algerian-backed Polisario Front independence movement. Morocco, which controls most of the territory, considers it all its own, and supports limited autonomy.

Israel move to reocgnise Morocco’s sovereignty over the territory follows the United States recognition 2020, which was in return for Morocco’s normalising ties with Israel.

Since then, Morocco and Israel have signed cooperation agreements, including a defence pact.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said recognising Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sarah’s would "strengthen the relations between the states and peoples, as well as the continued cooperation to enhance peace and regional stability".

Military cooperation

Israel's chief of military staff also announced Monday the appointment of the country's first-ever military attache to Morocco: Colonel Sharon Itah, who should be in the position in the next few months, according to the AFP news agency.

Since late 2020, the Polisario independence movement says it has been in "a war of legitimate defence" and has declared the entire Western Sahara, including its land, sea and airspace, a "war zone".

Rabat has called for a United Nations-supervised referendum on self-determination, but it has never taken place.

(with newswires)

